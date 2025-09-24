Kenyan Man, Brian Mburu, Shot Dead by Stray Bullet in USA

Greenwood, Indiana – September 24, 2025 — Tragedy has struck a Kenyan family after Brian Mburu, a 22-year-old man originally from Nakuru County, Kenya, was shot and killed by a stray bullet in Greenwood, Indiana, on the evening of September 16, 2025.

According to police reports, Mburu was in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Dover Drive when a domestic dispute between a couple escalated into gunfire. The male suspect, a 21-year-old Indianapolis man, reportedly opened fire on his girlfriend during the altercation. However, he missed his intended target, and the bullet struck Mburu instead.

Emergency responders rushed Mburu to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect, and as of September 19, the investigation remains ongoing.

The heartbreaking news reached Mburu’s family in Kenya through social media, throwing them into deep mourning. Speaking from Nakuru, the family expressed shock and devastation over the sudden and violent death of their son.

“Brian was a hard-working, humble young man with big dreams. He didn’t deserve this,” said a family spokesperson. “We are pleading for justice, and we want those responsible to be held accountable.”

Mburu moved to the United States in 2009 to join his mother after she received a green card. He was described by friends and relatives as ambitious and determined, building a life in the U.S. with hope for a brighter future.

Due to financial limitations, the family has decided that Mburu will be buried in the United States, where his mother currently resides. Repatriating the body to Kenya was deemed too costly. However, the family is now seeking help from the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi to obtain emergency travel visas so they can attend his funeral and bid their final goodbyes.

“Our grief is now doubled by the pain of not being able to be there for our son’s burial,” said Mburu’s father. “We appeal to the American government to help us attend the funeral and find closure.”

As the investigation continues, the family, friends, and community both in the U.S. and Kenya are rallying for justice and support. A fundraiser is reportedly being considered to assist with funeral expenses and travel arrangements.

Brian Mburu’s death adds to the growing concerns over gun violence in the United States and its far-reaching impact on immigrant communities.

