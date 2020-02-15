Kenyan gay man Paul Lukas found shot dead in USA

1 166
NEWSDIASPORA NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger

Kenyan gay man Paul Lukas found shot dead in USA

Kenyan gay man Paul Lukas found shot dead in USAKenyans living in the US have made a financial appeal to help them raise Sh2 million for the family of a Kenyan man who had gone missing for three days in Seattle, Washington only to be found dead.

- Advertisement -

Paul Lukas, 34, a celebrated gay man, was found dead on Wednesday February 12 shot dead, according to local media.

Lukas who worked as a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines, had been reported missing before his lifeless body was discovered.

Reports indicate that he was attacked and shot by unknown people and police are investigating the matter.

Family and friends are meeting each evening for 2-3 hours starting at 6pm at 18610 112th Ave E, Puyallup, WA 98374.

The 34-year-old was an alumni of East Africa School of Media Studies in Nairobi and declared his gay status in September last year through a Facebook post, a move that was welcomed with mixed reactions from his family and followers.

Human Rights Activist George Barasa shared in a Facebook post about the deceased that, “Paul Lukas had been through a lot especially after he came out as gay. His family back home disowned him. He was constantly bullied on social media. He couldn’t hurt anyone. He was humble.”

More Related Stories
NEWS

Kenyan MCA for Kahawa Cyrus Omondi found dead in Mumbai,…

NEWS

Kenyan Pastor David Kariuki Chogi dies of lung cancer in…

NEWS

Suicide: Kenyan Gospel musician Papa Dennis found dead

NEWS

Kenyan CEO Jane Karuku Who Quit US Job to Raise Family

As an employee of Alaska Airlines based in Washington DC, Lukas was described by his friends and colleagues as “a jovial and enthusiastic man who brought joy and ecstatic moments at workplace.”

The contribution is meant to help ensure the body of the deceased is flown back home to be given a befitting send-off by his family.

“Dear Friends, family, and well-wishers, this fund is being set up following the untimely demise of our beloved, full of life, friend, brother, nephew, son Paul Lukas. This fund will help ensure his dear mother, family, and friends get full closure when their son’s body rests in his motherland, Kenya. Paul loved and was loved by everybody, kindly share with this same Love,” his GoFuMe page reads in part.

By Hilary Kimuyu

Source-nairobinews.nation.co.ke

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
  1. Kenyan gay man Paul Lukas found shot dead in USA - Africans Radio

    […] post Kenyan gay man Paul Lukas found shot dead in USA appeared first on Diaspora Messenger News […]

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });
%d bloggers like this: