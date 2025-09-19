Kenyan Woman Pleads Guilty to Throwing Newborn out of Window

Melbourne, Australia — Irene Cherotich, a Kenyan national residing in Australia on a student visa, has pleaded guilty to a shocking and tragic crime after admitting to throwing her newborn baby out of a bathroom window.

The incident, which occurred between August 29 and 30, 2024, stunned neighbors in the quiet Melbourne suburb where Cherotich resided. According to court documents cited by Australian media, Cherotich placed the newborn into a plastic bag before throwing the infant from a bathroom window onto a concrete surface below.

- Advertisement -

Neighbors, unaware that Cherotich had been pregnant, were horrified to discover the critically injured baby. They quickly alerted emergency services upon hearing the infant’s cries and discovering the newborn outside the apartment building. Paramedics responded promptly, and the baby was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Cherotich, who works as a disability support worker, has been living in Australia on a student visa. Her quiet demeanor and professional occupation left those around her shocked and confused in the wake of the incident.

“She always seemed polite and hardworking. No one had any idea she was pregnant,” one neighbor told local media. “It’s heartbreaking to think of what happened.”

- Advertisement -

Initially charged with a range of serious offenses, Cherotich pleaded guilty this week to a charge related to causing serious harm to the infant. The court is expected to determine her sentencing in the coming weeks.

The case has sparked renewed discussion in Australia around perinatal mental health, access to support services for international students, and the hidden struggles some migrant women may face while navigating isolation, academic pressure, and limited access to care.

Authorities have not disclosed the current condition of the baby due to privacy concerns but confirmed that the child survived the fall and has been receiving ongoing medical care.

Kenyan Woman Pleads Guilty to Throwing Newborn out of Window