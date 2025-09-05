Russia to Help China Overtake United States’ Nuclear Dominance

September 4, 2025 — In a significant geopolitical and energy development, Russia has pledged to help China surpass the United States as the world’s top producer of nuclear power, according to the head of Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation. The announcement came during a state television broadcast following high-level talks in Beijing.

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev confirmed that Moscow and Beijing have deepened their cooperation on nuclear energy projects, including the construction of new-generation reactors and the transfer of advanced nuclear technologies. "We are helping China to overtake the United States in terms of nuclear power generation," Likhachev stated, emphasizing the strategic nature of the alliance.

U.S. Still Leading — For Now

Currently, the United States maintains the world's largest nuclear fleet, with approximately 97 gigawatts (GW) of installed nuclear capacity. Despite limited new construction in recent decades, America's nuclear power industry remains a cornerstone of its energy grid, producing nearly 20% of the country's electricity.

However, China has been rapidly expanding its nuclear infrastructure over the past decade, building new reactors at a pace unmatched by any other country. With substantial government backing and support from international partners like Russia, China is positioning itself as a future nuclear superpower.

Strategic Energy Partnership

Russia and China have significantly deepened their energy ties in recent years, particularly in light of Western sanctions on Moscow following the Ukraine war. Nuclear cooperation has emerged as a key pillar of this partnership, with multiple joint projects already underway.

Rosatom has been instrumental in building four new VVER-1200 reactors at China's Xudapu and Tianwan nuclear power plants, among other collaborative ventures. These projects not only boost China's nuclear output but also mark a shift in global nuclear technology leadership away from the West.

Likhachev noted that China is "on a very ambitious track" and that Rosatom's involvement will accelerate its nuclear growth. "This is not just about construction; it's about full-cycle cooperation — from fuel supply to personnel training and technology development," he said.

Global Implications

The Russia-China nuclear partnership carries both environmental and geopolitical consequences. On the energy front, increased nuclear capacity could help China reduce its dependence on coal and cut carbon emissions. From a geopolitical perspective, the alliance signals a realignment of global power in energy innovation and infrastructure development.

Analysts say the move could further erode the dominance of U.S. and European nuclear firms, while strengthening a new energy axis centered on Moscow and Beijing.

Conclusion

As China pushes forward with its aggressive nuclear expansion, backed by Russian expertise and technology, the global balance in clean energy leadership may be poised for a dramatic shift. With the United States at a standstill on new nuclear development, the emerging Russia-China partnership could soon reshape the future of nuclear power — and with it, the global geopolitical order.

