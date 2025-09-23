Ruto Engages Kenyan Diaspora in New York for Opportunities

New York, USA – During his official visit to the United States, President William Samoei Ruto held a Presidential Townhall meeting with the Kenyan diaspora community in New York. He emphasized Kenya’s commitment to deepening and expanding its longstanding partnership with the United States.

Addressing an enthusiastic audience, President Ruto acknowledged the vital role of the Kenyan diaspora in national development. His visit highlights how by engaging Ruto, Kenyan diaspora members form key links in national economic growth and prosperity.

“Kenya seeks to further deepen and expand the already robust partnership with the United States of America through new business and investment opportunities,” President Ruto said.

He highlighted Kenya’s recent economic milestones. Notably, the country is now ranked as Africa’s sixth-largest economy. This growth, he said, is underpinned by strong macroeconomic fundamentals. These include low inflation, a stable exchange rate, and reliable infrastructure.

“With world-class talent, abundant green energy, and a thriving digital marketplace, Kenya offers the stability and investor confidence that global brands are looking for,” he added.

President Ruto further positioned Kenya as a strategic gateway to Africa. He pointed out its established role as a regional hub for apparel sourcing. Additionally, it has access to global markets worth over USD 50 trillion. He invited American companies and the Kenyan diaspora, especially those whom Ruto engages, to take advantage of this positioning. They are encouraged to invest in sectors such as manufacturing, ICT, renewable energy, and agro-processing.

The Townhall came on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) in New York, where President Ruto is leading Kenya’s delegation.

In addition to the Townhall, the President also addressed the US-Kenya Business and Investment Roundtable. This was a high-level meeting that brought together CEOs and senior executives from leading American multinational corporations. The Roundtable focused on unlocking investment flows into Kenya. It aimed at forging deeper commercial ties between the two countries.

President Ruto’s engagements in New York underscore his administration’s pro-business approach. By engaging the Kenyan diaspora, Ruto aims to leverage international partnerships to drive economic transformation and job creation back home.

As he continues his U.S. visit, the President is expected to meet with key American policymakers, investors, and development partners. This aims to further reinforce Kenya’s image as a dynamic and open economy on the rise.

