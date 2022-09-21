President Ruto Meets with American Business Community in New York

President William Ruto has said he is looking forward to establishing new relationships and strategic partnerships with the United States business community to enhance Kenya’s economic and social transformation.

Speaking on Wednesday in New York City at a high-level business roundtable hosted by the US Chamber of Commerce on Trade and Investment relationships between Kenya and the US, Dr. Ruto said Kenya is ready for investment, having demonstrated her democratic maturity in the recent elections.

“Investors can predict the future of Kenya because it’s a democratic country. We have demonstrated as the people of Kenya, that the rule of law underpins public affairs,” he said.

The President advocated for increased bilateral commercial cooperation between the two countries.

In the meeting, participants explored ways in which the US business community can partner with Kenyan industries to achieve the President’s vision and development agenda.

Dr. Ruto further held business meetings about fertiliser production and green energy to enhance Kenya’s agricultural production, create jobs and develop a more resilient economy.

He was also a guest of honour at the Africa Investment Partnership Forum hosted by the United Nations Development Programme. The evening’s discussions centred on moving Africa from aid to investment.

Also participating in the meeting were leaders from the private sector, international development organisations and diplomats.

President Ruto is expected deliver Kenya’s National Statement at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, 21 September, at approximately 2PM New York Time (9PM Kenya Time).

Ruto left Kenya on Sunday morning to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, September 19, in Westminster, United Kingdom, before heading to the United States for the UNGA conference.

He was accompanied by his wife Rachel Ruto and close allies Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, MP Ndindi Nyoro and Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba, among others.

By Dennis Musau

Source-https://www.citizen.digital/

