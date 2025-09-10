The Outpouring Conference 2025 Dallas TX: Empower Your Faith

The highly anticipated Outpouring Conference 2025 is set to take place from November 14th to 16th in Garland, Texas, under the compelling theme: “Christ – The Power and Wisdom of God”, drawn from 1 Corinthians 1:24. This powerful gathering promises to be a spiritually enriching experience, bringing together believers from across the region for a time of divine impartation, insight, and transformation.

Featured Speakers:

The conference will be hosted by the DFW Ministers Fellowship and will feature internationally renowned speakers:

Apostle David Juma – A dynamic apostolic voice known for equipping the body of Christ through revelation, power, and prophetic insight.

– A dynamic apostolic voice known for equipping the body of Christ through revelation, power, and prophetic insight. Pastor Asunta Juma – A passionate minister with a deep heart for spiritual growth, healing, and restoration, especially among women and families.

– A passionate minister with a deep heart for spiritual growth, healing, and restoration, especially among women and families. Pastor T Mwangi – A vibrant preacher and teacher of the Word, known for his powerful messages that stir revival and faith.

Conference Schedule:

The program is structured to address critical areas of life and ministry, with a focus on spiritual growth, relationships, and youth development:

Friday, Nov 14 | 6:00 PM – General Sessions

Saturday, Nov 15 | 9:00 AM – Relationships Dynamics & Mental Health

Saturday, Nov 15 | 2:00 PM – Relationships Dynamics & Next Generation/Youth

Sunday, Nov 16 | 3:00 PM – General Sessions

Venue:

916 N Jupiter Rd, Garland, TX 75042

Accommodation:

Attendees can access hotel discounts at the Hilton Richardson Dallas, located at:

701 E Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75081, USA

Contacts for More Information:

Pst William Bittock: +1 (214) 235-3417

Pst Thomas Karoki: +1 (469) 951-4440

The Outpouring Conference 2025 is more than just an event — it is a divine appointment. Whether you are a leader, a believer seeking renewal, or someone exploring faith, this conference is designed to reignite your passion for Christ and align your life with His wisdom and power.

Mark your calendar, bring your family, and prepare your heart for an unforgettable encounter with God.

The Outpouring Conference 2025 Dallas TX: Empower Your Faith