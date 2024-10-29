New leadership Ceremony for Dallas-Fort Worth Pastors Fellowship

Embracing Change: A new leadership for the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Pastors Fellowship was intalled on Oct 12th 2024 in a colorful ceremony attended by many area Pastors, Community leaders and Diaspora Kenyans living in the area.

Change is an inevitable part of progress, and in 2024, the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Pastors Fellowship is embracing a new era of leadership. As the torch passed to a fresh set of hands, the Fellowship is poised to embark on an exciting journey of growth, unity, and impact in the community.

The New Leadership:

Chairman – Pastor William Bittock

Vice Chair – Pastor Simon Kin’gori (No relation to Bishop Jackson Kingori )

Treasurers – Pastor Dr Daniel Korir & Bishop Margaret Musau

Secretary – Pastor Dr Elizabeth Waigwa

Prayer coordinators – Pastor James Kuria and Pastor Betty Ogaye

Event Coordinator – Pastor Thomas Kariuki

Previous Leadership:

Chairman – Bishop Jackson Kingori

Vice Chair – Pastor Samson Muniu

Treasurer – Bishop Dr Waigwa

Prayer coordinator – Pastor James Kuria

Worship – Pastor Tony Wanaina

Secretary – Pastor Patrick Kariuki

With a focus on adaptability and collaboration, the new leadership is determined to build upon the strong foundation laid by their predecessors.

They understand the power of collective wisdom and the need to embrace different perspectives and approaches in order to effectively serve the spiritual needs of the diverse congregation.

Drawing on their extensive experience and passion for ministry, the new leaders bring a fresh perspective to the table.

They are committed to fostering a spirit of innovation and creativity within the Fellowship, encouraging pastors to think outside the box and explore new ways to connect with and minister to their congregations.

As the DFW Pastors Fellowship enters this new chapter, the city’s spiritual landscape is set to evolve, and exciting opportunities lie ahead.

Together, this new leadership and the dedicated pastors of the Fellowship will continue to make a lasting impact on the Dallas-Fort Worth community, one congregation at a time.

