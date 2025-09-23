Tylenol and Autism Update: Global Health Officials Respond

September 23, 2025 — Health officials across the globe are pushing back against President Donald Trump’s latest claims that Tylenol use during pregnancy may be linked to autism, rejecting the assertion as scientifically unfounded and potentially harmful.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Washington, D.C., Trump — flanked by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — urged pregnant women to “limit” their use of Tylenol (acetaminophen). He cited a controversial literature review as the basis for his warning. However, the announcement was made without the support of any new, peer-reviewed evidence. It was swiftly condemned by medical authorities worldwide.

Global Health Authorities Respond

According to NBCNEWS, the Australian health officials were among the first to respond. They called the claim “a misrepresentation of the science.” New Zealand’s Ministry of Health also rejected any change in policy. They stated that paracetamol (acetaminophen) remains “the safest medicine to take in pregnancy if you require pain relief or treatment for fever.”

The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) echoed that stance, saying: “Paracetamol remains the recommended pain relief option for pregnant women when used as directed.”

In Spain, Health Minister Mónica García Gómez directly criticized President Trump, accusing him of “ignoring all medical studies” and “spreading baseless fear that puts women and babies at risk.”

WHO and EMA: No Causal Link

The World Health Organization (WHO) addressed the matter with caution. Spokesperson Tarik Jašarević acknowledged that some studies had suggested a possible link between prenatal acetaminophen use and autism, but said:

“The evidence remains inconsistent. This lack of replicability really calls for caution in drawing causal conclusions.”

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) was more definitive: “Available evidence has found no link between the use of paracetamol during pregnancy and autism.”

Medical Experts Concerned Over Misinformation

Dr. Scott White, Chair of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists Women’s Health Committee, said he was “worried” about the messaging from the U.S. He noted that confusing statements from political leaders could lead to harmful changes in patient behavior.

U.S. medical organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), have not changed their guidance. They continue to recommend acetaminophen as a safe option for pain relief in pregnancy when used appropriately.

Questions About the Research Cited

Much of the controversy stems from a literature review promoted during Trump’s announcement. It was conducted by researchers affiliated with Harvard University and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. However, independent experts in neurodevelopment and epidemiology have criticized the review’s methodology.

Outside autism researchers have said the review was not rigorously conducted. It selectively included studies that supported its conclusion, while ignoring contradictory findings.

The Bottom Line

There is no conclusive evidence linking the use of acetaminophen during pregnancy to autism. Health agencies around the world continue to recommend paracetamol as a safe and effective pain reliever for pregnant women when taken as directed.

Pregnant individuals are strongly advised not to alter their medication use based on political commentary. They should consult their healthcare providers for evidence-based guidance.

