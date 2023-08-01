Love of Autistic Brother Motivates Kenyan Lady to Compete in Miss Kenya USA




The love of a brother with autism has motivated a Kenyan Diaspora woman Kenya Nyambura Njoroge to compete in Miss Kenya USA 2023. Nyambura is the daughter of Peter M. Njoroge populary known as Njoroge Wa Taxes of Atlanta Georgia. Here below is her story:

 

Hello family and friends, My name is Kenya Nyambura Njoroge, and I was selected to run for Miss Kenya USA 2023. I am thrilled to be participating in this opportunity that not only empowers women like me, a Kenyan American woman in the Diaspora, but gives us a platform to provide a ripple effect within our community and bring about change to something we are passionate about.

I am supporting a cause close to my heart, Autism. As many of you know, my dear brother , Uhuru Njoroge, was diagnosed with Autism at an early age. His diagnosis has changed my family in more ways than one and as much as Uhuru has been well taken care of, there’s still apart of me that wishes he had better help and resources especially as a black autistic man in America. Which is why the charity I will be working with will be ‘The Color of Autism Foundation’.

This Foundation strives to help families identify the warning signs of autism early on as well as starting to overturn these disparities by helping African-Americans with autism reach their full potential, they empower families with information on autism that they can use to advocate for services for their child.

Voting for Miss Kenya USA 2023 ends on 5th August 2023. Kindly click the link below and vote for me, I appreciate all your support.

Click here to Vote-https://www.votesforme.net/

ABOUT UHURU MWANGI NJOROGE AND AUTISM
Kenya Nyambura Njoroge with her brother Uhuru Njoroge

 

  • Uhuru was developing normally as a child until age 2 when he lost speech and attention.
– He was diagnosed with Autism and developmental delay when between 3 and 4 years old.
– It has taken the hand of God through His people and medical professionals- at age 12 he verbalized syllables and words ( very limited in speech) even after therapies necessary from reputable institutions and medical practitioners.
– He developed seizure disorders in 2011 and although controlled by medication, remains a real challenge.
– He has since developed anxiety and is being treated
– He is now 23 and the scourge of the spectrum of autism weighs heavily on him, the family and community who have helped raise him. Family continues to appreciate our community of faith for their unyielding support-Uhuru’s father Peter  Njoroge

 

Kenya Nyambura Njoroge with her brother Uhuru Njoroge

 



