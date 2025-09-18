Visitors to Nairobi National Park now have a brand-new way to experience the wild — by requesting a game drive through the Uber app. In a groundbreaking blend of technology and tourism, Uber has rolled out Uber Safari. This service allows you to book a fully equipped safari vehicle straight from your phone.

The image above shows a fleet of customized safari Land Cruisers, branded with “Uber Safari.” They are lined up at the entrance to the Nairobi National Park — one of the only wildlife parks in the world located within a capital city. These vehicles are designed for the rugged terrain of the savannah. They come with all the features you’d expect on a professional game drive: pop-up roofs, experienced guides, and plenty of room.

How It Works

Using the Uber app, riders can now select Uber Safari as a ride option. This is available during specific hours. Once booked, one of the safari vehicles will pick you up either at a designated pickup point or your location near the park. This depends on Uber’s operational setup. Your professional safari guide then takes you on a curated game drive through the park. You can spot lions, rhinos, giraffes, zebras, and more — all just a short drive from the city center.

Why It’s a Game-Changer

Convenience: No need to book through a tour company or make endless calls. Just tap the app.

Sustainable Tourism

Uber has partnered with local tour operators and the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to ensure that the program supports conservation and benefits local guides. The use of licensed safari vehicles and experienced professionals ensures safety and enhances the quality of the experience.

So next time you’re in Nairobi and want a taste of the wild without the hassle, just open the Uber app and request an Uber Safari. The savannah is just a few clicks away.

Uber for a Game Drive at Nairobi National Park? Yes, It’s Real!