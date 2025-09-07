Veteran Politician Dalmas Otieno Anyango Dies Aged 80

Veteran politician and former Cabinet Minister Dalmas Otieno has died at the age of 80, marking the end of a decades-long career in Kenyan public service. His passing was confirmed on Sunday, prompting an outpouring of tributes from political leaders and Kenyans across the country.

Among those who paid tribute was ODM leader Raila Odinga, who described Otieno as a dedicated and principled public servant whose commitment to effective and efficient governance left a lasting impact on the nation.

“He was a committed public servant who believed in the power of effective and efficient public service as a cornerstone of good governance,” Raila said in a statement on Sunday.

Otieno began his national political journey in 1988 when he was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Rongo Constituency. He went on to reclaim the seat in 2007 and again in 2013, cementing his influence and support in the region.

Over the course of his career, Otieno held several key ministerial positions. He served as Minister for Industrialisation from 1988 to 1991, before taking up the role of Minister of Labour & Human Resource Development. He was later appointed Minister of Transport, a position he held from 1991 to 1996.

Known for his intellect, calm demeanor, and technocratic approach to politics, Dalmas Otieno earned respect across political divides and was often regarded as a voice of reason during times of political uncertainty.

His legacy as a public servant, reformist, and development-oriented leader is expected to be remembered for generations.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

