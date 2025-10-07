Chicago Declares ‘ICE-Free Zones’ and Challenges Authority

CHICAGO — In a bold escalation of tensions between local and federal authorities, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Monday ordered the creation of “ICE-free zones” across the city, limiting areas where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents can operate. In doing so, Chicago declares itself ‘ICE-Free,’ showing strong opposition to federal immigration actions.

Chicago declares ‘ICE-free in response to recent immigration policies. The move comes amid mounting outrage over a recent federal immigration raid that has sparked legal and political backlash at both the city and state level.

- Advertisement -

The same day, the State of Illinois and the City of Chicago filed a joint lawsuit against the Trump Administration, challenging the recent deployment of National Guard troops to the city. The lawsuit describes the action as “patently unlawful” and demands an immediate halt to what it calls the “illegal, dangerous, and unconstitutional federalization” of National Guard members, including those from both Illinois and Texas.

“Let me be clear,” said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in a press conference Monday. “Donald Trump is using our service members as political props and as pawns in his illegal effort to militarize our nation’s cities.” This legal stance supports the broader initiative as Chicago declares itself part of the ‘ICE-Free’ movement.

The lawsuit and executive order by Mayor Johnson come in response to a high-profile ICE operation last week, in which federal agents reportedly detained dozens of residents during a pre-dawn raid on a South Side apartment complex. Gov. Pritzker called the operation a “military-style assault” and accused federal agents of acting without proper coordination or respect for civil rights.

- Advertisement -

ICE-Free Zones: What They Mean

According to Johnson’s executive order, “ICE-free zones” will be established in and around schools, hospitals, public transportation hubs, shelters, and other “sensitive locations.” Local law enforcement has been instructed not to assist federal immigration authorities in these areas, and city departments are barred from sharing personal data with ICE without a judicial warrant. In fact, Chicago declares ‘ICE-Free’ zones at these critical places to protect its residents.

“We are committed to protecting the dignity, safety, and rights of all Chicagoans, regardless of immigration status,” said Mayor Johnson. “Chicago will not be a staging ground for political theater or federal overreach.”

The order mirrors similar sanctuary policies adopted by cities like San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles in recent years but takes a more aggressive stance by explicitly restricting federal presence in designated zones.

Legal Showdown Brewing

The joint lawsuit filed Monday marks a dramatic legal confrontation between Illinois and the federal government, with potential national implications. At the heart of the challenge is the claim that the President exceeded constitutional authority by deploying National Guard troops without state consent.

“The President cannot federalize state troops at will,” the complaint states. “The Constitution reserves certain powers to the states, including the command and deployment of their National Guard forces in non-emergency circumstances.”

The lawsuit also cites the Posse Comitatus Act, a federal law that limits the use of military personnel for domestic law enforcement. Legal experts predict the case could quickly escalate to the Supreme Court, especially given its broader implications for federalism and the separation of powers.

What Comes Next

As the courts prepare to weigh in on the legality of the National Guard deployment, the Johnson administration is working to implement the ICE-free zones immediately. City agencies are also ramping up legal aid and community outreach efforts, warning residents of their rights and providing resources for those affected by the raids. In this regard, Chicago declares its stance: ‘ICE-Free,’ emphasizing community safety and support.

While federal officials have not responded to the city’s latest actions, ICE spokespeople have defended the raid as a “targeted enforcement action” conducted with “due regard for public safety.”

But for Chicago’s leadership, the message is clear: the city will not back down.

“Chicago is not a battlefield,” Johnson said. “Our neighborhoods are not war zones. We will not stand by while our residents are treated like enemies in their own homes.” This highlights why Chicago declares itself as ‘ICE-Free,’ a fundamental step for its communities.