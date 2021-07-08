VIDEO: A Beautiful Kenyan Wedding In Chicago After Lockdown

Kenyans around Chicago area were joined by their American friends to celebrate a wedding of a wonderful couple who waited for the lockdown to end to say their vows. Lombard Bible Church, the host Church of Chicago Swahili Chapel was packed to capacity with vaccinated and social distanced Kenyans as they wished the couple blessings. Covid19 affected many immigrants and Kenyans were happy to gather together again to sing, dance and eat. The wedding was officiated by Pastor Joseph Onesmus of Chicago Swahili Chapel. The guest preacher, Dr. Teddy Njoroge Kamau called on Kenyans to keep the marriage tradition alive because it was ordained by God.

https://www.chicagoswahilichapel.org/

