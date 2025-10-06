Crisis of Kenyan Domestic Workers Without Safe Housing in Oman

Muscat, Oman – October 6, 2025: The Kenyan community in Oman is sounding the alarm over the dire conditions faced by stranded Kenyan domestic workers, who are increasingly being left without shelter or basic support in the capital, Muscat.

Kenyan domestic workers who flee abusive employers or find themselves in dispute often have nowhere to turn, with no official safe house or temporary accommodation provided by the Kenyan embassy. As a result, some have been forced to sleep outdoors—under trees or in wadis—within the vicinity of the embassy, relying on the kindness of strangers for food, water, and other essentials.

Despite their critical contribution to Kenya’s economy through remittances, these women are left vulnerable and unsupported, trapped in limbo between a failed employment situation and a lack of institutional assistance.

“It is heartbreaking to see these women sleeping outside without even the most basic support,” said Mbarak Ahmed al Araimi, a social worker based in Muscat and the assistant treasurer of the Kenyan community in Oman. “They came here with the hope of earning for their families, but without protection, they are left to suffer in silence. We need both governments to step in and provide proper shelters and mechanisms for their safety.”

According to social workers and community advocates, the absence of a designated safe house not only exposes these workers to physical dangers, but also adds psychological stress and trauma to an already desperate situation. Many of the affected women are victims of contract violations, overwork, non-payment, or even abuse—but without proper legal recourse or a safe space, they are left without options.

The Kenyan community in Oman has called for urgent intervention by both the Kenyan and Omani governments to establish clear protective mechanisms, including the immediate establishment of a safe house and accessible support services such as legal aid, counseling, and repatriation assistance.

“It’s not just about housing,” said one advocate who asked not to be named. “It’s about dignity, safety, and responsibility. These women are workers, not disposable labor.”

The situation sheds light on the broader issue of migrant domestic worker rights in the Gulf region, where many foreign workers—particularly women—remain vulnerable to abuse under the prevailing sponsorship (kafala) system. While some countries have begun to implement reforms, progress remains inconsistent, and enforcement is often weak.

Calls are growing for the Kenyan government to reassess its labor export policies and prioritize the welfare of its citizens working abroad. Without formal protections and safe infrastructure, workers who leave home in search of opportunity risk ending up stranded, exploited, and forgotten.

As the crisis unfolds, the resilience and solidarity of the Kenyan diaspora in Oman remain the last line of support for these workers. But advocates warn that goodwill alone is not enough—and that institutional action is long overdue.

