Death Announcement & Community Appeal for Fred Ojienda Gondi

It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and untimely passing of Fred Ojienda Gondi, affectionately known as Freddy, who departed from us at the young age of 33.

Fred was the beloved son of Moses Gondi and Leah Wanjiru Ojienda, formerly of Minnesota and recently relocated to Florida. His lifeless body was discovered in his apartment in Burnsville, Minnesota, following a welfare check by local authorities after his family had been unable to reach him for several days. At the time of his passing, Fred was in good health and of sound mind. The family is currently awaiting official findings regarding the cause of death in this tragic death announcement.

- Advertisement -

Fred leaves behind a young family — his loving wife, Sylvia Gondi, and their 18-month-old son, Lloyd Ojienda, who reside in Kenya. His passing is not only a profound emotional loss but also a heavy burden for those left behind. This unfortunate death announcement has deeply impacted the community.

An Appeal to the Kenyan Diaspora

Fred’s family and friends, led by the organizing committee, are reaching out to the Kenyan diaspora community in the United States and beyond to share in this grief and support efforts to bring Fred’s body home to Kenya for a dignified burial surrounded by loved ones. This marks both a community appeal and a solemn death announcement.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover funeral expenses and the costs associated with repatriation. In the spirit of harambee, we kindly appeal to your hearts to stand with this young family during their most difficult time. The community appeal aims to offer much-needed support.

- Advertisement -

Let us honor Fred’s memory through unity, compassion, and collective support. No contribution is too small, and every act of kindness strengthens this community appeal.

Financial Support Can Be Sent Through:

Zelle

Edwin Kangea — 757-694-1861

CashApp

cash.app/$EdKangs

cash.app/$Ojienda

M-PESA

Edwin Kangea — 0704 485 445

Venmo

@Ed-Kangs

Apple Pay

Edwin Kangea — 757-694-1861

GoFundMe

Donate Here – https://gofund.me/81359d8cd

📞 For Any Inquiries, Please Contact:

Susan Njenga — 952-992-9198

Edwin Kangea — 757-694-1861

Leah Ojienda — 763-350-9416

Let us come together and offer comfort, support, and financial assistance to Fred’s family. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his memory be a blessing in our hearts and in this community appeal.

Rest well, Fred Ojienda Gondi. You are deeply loved and sorely missed.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel and X Account for news updates.