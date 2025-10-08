Diversity Visa (DV) 2027 Registration Delayed Amid $1 Entry Fee

October 8, 2025 – The U.S. Department of State has confirmed a delay in the opening of the registration period for the Diversity Visa (DV) 2027 program, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery.

The registration, which typically begins in early October each year, has been postponed, and no official start date has been announced as of yet.

A spokesperson for the Department of State stated that an official announcement is “forthcoming” and will be posted on the agency’s website, travel.state.gov. Prospective applicants are strongly encouraged to monitor the site for the latest updates, instructions, and opening dates.

New $1 Entry Fee Introduced

For the first time in the program’s history, DV-2027 applicants will be required to pay a non-refundable $1 fee to submit an electronic entry. The rule establishing this fee was finalized in September 2025 and is scheduled to go into effect on October 16, 2025. This change may be a contributing factor to the delay, as technical systems must be updated to accommodate the new payment requirement.

The $1 fee applies only to the entry submission and does not replace or affect any other fees associated with the visa application process for selectees.

Passport Requirement Not Implemented for DV-2027

A previously proposed rule that would have required all DV applicants to possess a valid passport at the time of entry submission will not be implemented for the DV-2027 cycle. The proposal was introduced too late to be adopted for the current registration period.

Possible Impact of Government Shutdown

The delay may also be linked to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which can affect federal agencies’ operational timelines and capacity to roll out new procedures, such as the processing of the new electronic fee.

What Applicants Should Do

While the exact registration dates for DV-2027 remain unknown, the delay gives the Department of State time to implement necessary technical updates. In the meantime, individuals interested in applying should prepare by reviewing eligibility requirements and gathering necessary information, such as digital photographs and personal identification details.

The Diversity Visa program provides up to 55,000 immigrant visas annually, drawn from random selection among entries from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States.

Important Reminder: The only official source for DV Lottery information is travel.state.gov. Applicants should beware of scams or third-party websites claiming early access or guaranteed selection.

Stay tuned for the official announcement, expected soon.

