Dutch National Who Assaulted Kenyan Police to Be Deported

A Dutch national, Elwin Ter Horst, who was captured in a viral video harassing police officers at the Diani Police Station, is set to be deported just two days after his arrest. The incident has sparked widespread online outrage. Many Kenyans are calling for swift justice following his alleged assault on his Kenyan girlfriend and the destruction of property at a local guesthouse.

Viral Video Shows Drunken Outburst at Police Station

The disturbing footage, which circulated widely on social media platforms, shows the visibly intoxicated Elwin Ter Horst shouting insults and making obscene gestures at uniformed officers. They were attempting to calm him down. Despite repeated warnings, the Dutch national continued his outburst. This prompted officers to restrain and detain him.

Arrest After Violent Incident in Diani

According to police reports, Elwin was arrested on October 28 following an incident at a guesthouse along Beach Road in Diani township. The management of the property contacted the authorities after the suspect allegedly attacked his Kenyan girlfriend and vandalized items within the premises. When officers arrived, the suspect had locked himself inside his room. He initially refused to cooperate before eventually surrendering to the police.

Apology and Claim of Mental Health Episode

On Wednesday morning, Elwin briefly addressed members of the media. He issued an apology for his behavior while claiming that his actions were the result of a medical condition.

“I had a psychosis episode. I need my medicine. I had not had water and food for a long time,” he said.

Deportation and Legal Consequences

Authorities have confirmed that Elwin Ter Horst will be deported following the conclusion of investigations into his conduct. The Kenyan immigration department has already initiated the deportation process, citing his violent behavior, public disturbance, and violation of local laws.

The case has reignited discussions about foreign nationals’ behavior in Kenya, particularly in popular tourist areas such as Diani, Mombasa, and Malindi. Many social media users have commended the swift response by the Kenyan police. They emphasize the importance of upholding law and order regardless of nationality.

Summary

The Dutch national’s deportation comes after a series of violent and disrespectful acts towards Kenyan authorities and citizens. His apology and claim of a health condition have done little to quell public anger. Many insist that foreign visitors must respect Kenya’s laws and law enforcement officers.

