Certified Homes Ltd, your number one most trusted and awarding winning real estate developer and land selling company has good news for you.

The best feeling ever is going for vacation and spending a great time at your own holiday home and renting it out for Airbnb.

Certified Homes Ltd is offering you a rare opportunity of a lifetime to own holiday home in Diani, the best beach destination in Africa, which is located at the South Coast.

Diani Holiday Homes are luxurious 2 & 3 bedrooms apartments located 800 metres from the beach, each unit has terrace to give you breathtaking scenic view of the relaxing magnificent Indian Ocean.

The units are in close distance to major shopping malls, Ukunda Airport, international schools, accredited hospitals, and hotels.

The units are all ensuite, offering spacious bedrooms with well fitted built-in closets.

Designed to make your life easier and more convenient with state of the art facilities offering the perfect getaway for relaxation and bonding with loved ones.

We’ve amenities such as

*Club house

*Spa, Salon & Barbershop

*Swimming pool

*Children’s play area

*Convenient Shop

*Pharmacy

*Amble Secure Parking

*Controlled Access

*Modern Custom Finishes

*Close Proximity to the Beach

*Spacious & Functional Living Spaces

*Spacious 2 Br, 102 square meters, Cash Kshs 6.55m

Luxurious 3 Br, 135 Square meters, Cash Kshs 7.55m

Call/ WhatsApp +254720460413/ 0711 128 128

[email protected]

www.certifiedhomes.co.ke

Certified Homes: Diani Holiday Homes Grand Launch