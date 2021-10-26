VideoNEWSFEATURED STORIESVideo Shows

VIDEO: Discover DIANI BEACH Courtesy of CERTIFIED HOMES

DIANI BEACH Courtesy of CERTIFIED HOMES

Certified Homes is offering you an opportunity of a lifetime to own a piece of Diani.

Diani Beach has been awarded the best beach destination in Africa for 5 years running, and it’s easy to see why.

Diani Beach is everything that comes to mind when you think of a tropical paradise – rolling white sands perfect for sunbathing, crystal clear waters perfect for snorkelling, and an abundance of wildlife to discover.
Silky white sands, warm turquoise waters and palm-lined streets;
Diani is the sliver of paradise marking the border where the African continent meets the vast Indian Ocean. A beautiful tropical beach retreat, it’s often added at the end of a safari in Kenya for a few days’ relaxation.
Diani Palms is the fastest selling property in Diani, own plots size 50 by 100 at cash price kes 500k.
Instalments price kes 600k, deposit kes 100k then pay balance in 5 months.
Suitable for
Building Holiday homes
For Airbnb
Cottage hotels
Serviced house
Don’t miss out, book yours today
Current projects
Naserian Resort & Spa Holiday Homes luxurious 3 br all ensuite bungalows in Nanyuki ksh 9m
Sukari Heights Apartments 1, 2 and 3 br plus SQ Starting from Ksh 2.95M
Malindi Value Added investment plots with ready planted pineapples size 50 by 100 kes 150k
Favourite Gardens Nanyuki plots with spectacular views of Mt Kenya, Lolldaiga hills and Aberdare Ranges size 50 by 100 kes 200k
Oasis Gardens Rumuruti Plots size 50 by 100 kes 10k per month for 15 months
Call/ WhatsApp +254720460413/ 0711 128 128

 

