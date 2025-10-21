How to Join Ukraine’s Military as a Foreign Volunteer

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, foreign volunteers have played a vital role in Ukraine’s defense. From frontline combat to logistics and medical support, thousands of international fighters have joined Ukraine’s armed forces — many through the official International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine.

If you’re considering volunteering, here’s what you need to know about how to join Ukraine’s military as a foreigner.

- Advertisement -

What Is Ukraine’s International Legion?

The International Legion is a special unit of the Ukrainian Armed Forces made up entirely of foreign volunteers. It was created in February 2022 by the Ukrainian government to allow non-Ukrainians to legally join the military effort.

Volunteers from around the world — including the U.S., U.K., Canada, and many EU countries — have already served in key battles across Ukraine.

How to Join: Step-by-Step Guide

1. Apply Online

- Advertisement -

Your first step is to visit the official International Legion website:

👉 https://www.joinuarmy.org/en/

Fill out the application form, which asks for basic personal information, background, and military experience (if any).

2. Interview and Screening

If your application is accepted, you’ll be contacted for a remote interview. This step helps Ukrainian officials assess your motivations, fitness for service, and any relevant skills.

3. Travel to Ukraine

Once cleared for the next step, you’ll need to arrange your own travel to Ukraine. You must be able to legally enter the country (valid passport, visa if required).

Upon arrival, you’ll undergo:

Background checks

A medical exam

Identity and documentation verification

4. Training and Assignment

If approved, you will begin military training, regardless of your previous experience. This ensures everyone meets the standards of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

After training, you’ll sign a contract and be assigned to a unit, often within the International Legion itself.

Basic Requirements for Foreign Volunteers

To be eligible to join, you must meet these criteria:

✅ Age 18–60

✅ Physically fit and healthy (no chronic diseases)

✅ No criminal record

✅ Able to legally enter Ukraine

✅ Willing to serve under military command

Military experience is a plus but not required — Ukraine is also seeking volunteers with backgrounds in medicine, communications, engineering, and logistics.

Things to Keep in Mind

It’s a real war. Volunteering for Ukraine is dangerous and should not be taken lightly.

Volunteering for Ukraine is dangerous and should not be taken lightly. No pay-to-play. You must fund your own travel, but Ukraine provides basic equipment, training, and housing once enlisted.

You must fund your own travel, but Ukraine provides basic equipment, training, and housing once enlisted. Check your country’s laws. Some countries have legal restrictions on joining foreign armed forces.

Some countries have legal restrictions on joining foreign armed forces. Service contracts vary. Terms of service will depend on your role, unit, and the contract you sign.

Why People Are Joining

For many, joining Ukraine’s International Legion is about more than just military service — it’s a stand for democracy, sovereignty, and resistance against unjust aggression.

If you believe in Ukraine’s fight and meet the criteria, you can start your journey today.

Ready to Volunteer?

📍 Start your application here:

👉 https://www.joinuarmy.org/en/

Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only. Always check with official government sources and legal advisors before taking action.