Kenyan Pastor Dies in US While Following Raila Odinga’s Funeral

A deeply devoted supporter of Raila Odinga has died in the United States while watching his funeral on television. The late pastor, Rev. Canon John Edward Limo, passed away just moments after Mr. Odinga was laid to rest.

Rev. Canon Limo had earlier in the day reached out from the U.S. to express his condolences to Kenyans and in particular the Luo nation, via phone calls to Ramogi TV and Ramogi Radio, acknowledging the passing of Raila Odinga. A longtime loyalist of the veteran Kenyan politician, Limo was married to Violet Odhiambo, sister of Kenyan MP Millie Odhiambo.

Until his death, Rev. Limo served as priest-in-charge at St. Timothy’s Church in Los Angeles, part of the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, within the Episcopal Church and the wider Anglican Communion. His passing while engaged in prayerful and patriotic mourning highlights the strong transnational ties between the Kenyan diaspora and homeland politics.

A Life of Faith, Service and Support

Rev. Canon Limo’s ministry in the United States was marked by service to the Kenyan diaspora and the wider church community in Los Angeles. His marriage into a politically active Kenyan family gave him direct links to homeland events and news, and on the morning of the funeral he made the calls to Ramogi TV and Ramogi Radio to share his grief and solidarity with Kenyans.

Those calls underscored his wholehearted support for Raila Odinga, the iconic Kenyan politician whose funeral in Kenya drew thousands and national mourning.

The Context: Raila Odinga’s Passing and Funeral

Raila Odinga, widely regarded as a driving force in Kenya’s multiparty democracy, died in India at age 80 earlier in October 2025. His funeral in Kenya was marked by a large turnout of mourners and dignitaries, and heightened security owing to the large crowds and emotionally charged atmosphere. The burial took place in his home region in western Kenya amid solemn ceremonies.

An Unexpected Loss for the Diaspora Community

Rev. Canon Limo’s death shortly after the burial of his political hero adds a poignant layer to the mourning process — one that spans continents. His role in the diaspora church community, his personal connection to Kenyan politics through marriage and active support, and his peaceful passing while participating in the funeral via live broadcast all make this story notable.

For family members, congregants, and the Kenyan diaspora in Los Angeles and beyond, the loss is two-fold: the departure of a beloved pastor and the symbolic resonance of his passing in tandem with the funeral of a national figure.

Significance and Takeaways

His passing reinforces how Kenyan politics and public life resonate deeply among diaspora communities, where individuals follow homeland events closely and feel personally involved.

The synchrony of his death with the funeral of Raila Odinga may be interpreted symbolically by those in his community — as a final act of solidarity.

The event underscores the interplay between faith, politics and diaspora identity: a Kenyan pastor serving overseas but still engaged with his nation’s political life and cultural ties.

For church and community leaders in the diaspora, this serves as a reminder of the emotional burden these roles can carry when homeland events trigger grief far from home.

Conclusion

Rev. Canon John Edward Limo’s death in the United States while following the funeral of Raila Odinga marks a deeply emotional moment for the Kenyan diaspora and the broader community. His life of service, faith, and political solidarity speaks to the strong bonds Kenyans abroad maintain with their homeland. As Kenyans mourn the passing of “Baba” Raila, they also now remember a devoted supporter who shared in that mourning — and who left this world with the funeral still ongoing.