Photos: Raila Odinga’s wife Ida is now a Canon in Anglican Church

Mama Ida Odinga was installed as an Honorary Canon of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) on Sunday, October 20.

In the event that took place in Homa Bay County, the wife of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was made Canon in the Diocese of South Nyanza.

As revealed by the church, the event was organised to recognise her work and dedication to the church over the years.

Owing to her new status, Ida also took an oath and was dressed in uniform for the Canon which is mostly dominated by white, red and black attires.

Mama Ida was accompanied by her family including EALA MP Winnie Odinga.

Other notable leaders including Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma were also present at the event.

Following the event, the leaders took time to celebrate Ida for her dedication to God and service to other Kenyans.

“We witnessed the colourful episcopal appointment of Dr Ida Betty Odinga as an honorary canon, with her assignment to the Stall of St. Teresa of Calcutta, the Patron Saint of the ‘Wretched of the Earth.’ This recognition reflects her commitment to the cause of humanity, her resilience in uplifting the downtrodden, and her unwavering love for others,” Gladys Wanga stated.

“To all the newly installed deacons, ordained priests, and diocesan and honorary canons, we wish you all the best along with God’s blessings and guidance as you embark on your important spiritual assignments. Congratulations!”

By Washington Mito

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

