Kenyans Among Top Nationalities Selected for US Green Card

Nairobi, Kenya — October 22, 2025 — Kenyans are among the top nationalities selected for the U.S. Green Card Lottery 2025, also known as the DV-2025 Diversity Visa Program, according to newly released data from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs.

A total of 4,459 Kenyans were selected as applicants for the DV-2025 lottery, placing Kenya sixth globally in the number of selectees. This recognition places Kenya ahead of several major countries in the program. It highlights the continued interest among Kenyans to seek permanent residency in the United States.

DV-2025 Diversity Visa Lottery: Top Nationalities

Out of the 19,927,656 qualified entries submitted during the 35-day application period (October 4 to November 7, 2023), the top ten countries with the highest number of selectees are:

Uzbekistan – 5,564 selectees

– 5,564 selectees Algeria – 5,526

– 5,526 Russia – 5,519

– 5,519 Egypt – 5,515

– 5,515 Sudan – 5,505

– 5,505 Kenya – 4,459

– 4,459 Morocco – 4,237

– 4,237 Türkiye – 4,194

– 4,194 Afghanistan – 4,009

– 4,009 Ukraine – 4,002

This data underscores Kenya’s strong representation in one of the most competitive immigration programs in the world.

What Is the Diversity Visa Lottery?

The Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery is an annual U.S. government program that offers 55,000 green cards (permanent resident visas) to individuals from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States.

Eligible entrants are selected at random and are given the opportunity to apply for a U.S. immigrant visa, allowing them to live and work permanently in the United States. For DV-2025, approximately 131,060 individuals (including selectees and their eligible family members) were registered globally.

What This Means for Kenyan Selectees

Being selected in the DV-2025 program does not guarantee a U.S. green card. However, it allows individuals to proceed with the application process, including interviews and submission of necessary documentation. Selected Kenyans are now invited to confirm their status. They should submit their immigrant visa applications as part of the next steps.

With U.S. immigration trends showing increased diversity, Kenya’s position in the top ten highlights the country’s growing presence in the U.S. diaspora. It also shows continued interest in opportunities abroad.

Green Card Lottery: A Highly Competitive Process

Given the millions of applications received globally, the Diversity Visa Lottery remains highly competitive. Only a fraction of applicants are selected. Even fewer complete the process successfully.

Experts advise selected individuals to act promptly. They should ensure all required documentation is complete and attend interviews at U.S. embassies or consulates to finalize their visa issuance.

Conclusion

Kenya’s strong showing in the DV-2025 Green Card Lottery reflects both the country’s interest in U.S. immigration and its strategic positioning in global migration trends. For the thousands of Kenyans selected, this could be the start of a life-changing journey to becoming permanent residents in the United States.

