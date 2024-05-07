DV-2025 Green Card Lottery Results Now Available online

The Results of the DV-2025 Green Card lottery is now available online and started on Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 12pm EDT. The entry period for the DV-2025 Diversity Visa Program was between October 4, 2023 and November 7, 2023.

DV-2025 Entrants may enter their confirmation information through the link below starting from noon (EDT) on May 4, 2024.

Please make sure to have the Entrant’s Confirmation Number, Last/Family Name, and Year of Birth to check the entrant status online. https://dvprogram.state.gov/ESC/

The Diversity Visa (DV) program allows up to 55,000 qualified foreign nationals to submit entries for a chance be selected for US permanent residency. Winners as well as their derivatives (spouses and minor children) are then required to make an application for an immigrant visa and undergo interviews for immigrant visas at the US embassy or consulate in their home country before they can migrate to the US.

Eligibility for Green Card lottery Program

Requirement #1: Natives of countries with historically low rates of immigration to

the United States may be eligible to enter.

If you are not a native of a country with historically low rates of immigration to the

United States, there are two other ways you might be able to qualify.

• Is your spouse a native of a country with historically low rates of

immigration to the United States? If yes, you can claim your spouse’s

country of birth – provided that you and your spouse are named on the

selected entry, are found eligible and issued diversity visas, and enter the

United States at the same time.

• Are you a native of a country that does not have historically low rates of

immigration to the United States, but in which neither of your parents was

born or legally resident at the time of your birth? If yes, you may claim the

country of birth of one of your parents if it is a country whose natives are

eligible for the DV-2023 program.

Requirement #2:

Each DV applicant must meet the education/work experience

requirement of the DV program by having either:

• at least a high school education or its equivalent, defined as successful

completion of a 12-year course of formal elementary and secondary

education;

OR

• two years of work experience within the past five years in an occupation that

requires at least two years of training or experience to

perform. The Department of State will use the U.S. Department of

Labor’s O*Net Online database to determine qualifying work experience.

You should not submit an entry to the DV program unless you meet both of these

requirements.

