Meet Jeff Gitahi of Equity Bank in Seattle Details

Are you living in the U.S. and looking for ways to invest back home in Kenya? Want to open a bank account, apply for a mortgage, or simply explore financial opportunities while abroad? This October, Equity Bank is bringing their services closer to you — right here in Washington State! Meet Jeff Gitahi of Equity, along with his team, to explore these opportunities.

From October 17th to 21st, 2025, Equity Bank will be hosting an in-person engagement at Huduma Center, 30821 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way, WA 98003. This is your chance to meet Jeff Gitahi and other members of the Equity Bank team and have meaningful one-on-one conversations about:

Investment opportunities in Kenya

Money remittances and transfers

Opening or managing your Equity Bank accounts

Real estate and mortgage financing

Building and growing wealth while living abroad

Whether you’re new to Equity Bank or a long-time client, this visit is tailored to offer you insights and personalized financial solutions designed to meet your needs as part of the Kenyan diaspora community.

📞 Contact Jeff Gitahi directly via WhatsApp: +254 763 959 827

📞 Office Contact: +254 763 026 481

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect face-to-face with a trusted financial partner who understands your goals — both in the U.S. and back home in Kenya.

Equity Bank – Your trusted partner, now closer to you.

Diaspora Office

📞 +254 763 026 481

📧 info@equitybank.co.ke

https://equitygroupholdings.com/ke/diaspora-banking/