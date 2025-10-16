Meet Equity Bank Team in Seattle, Washington Oct 17th to 21st

If you’re part of the Kenyan diaspora living in Washington State, Equity Bank is coming closer to you — and we’re bringing our personalized financial services with us! From October 17th to 21st, 2025, you can Meet Equity Bank Team on the ground in Federal Way, WA, ready to serve you at two convenient locations.

Whether you’re looking to invest back home, open a bank account, apply for a mortgage, or simply understand how to grow your wealth while living abroad, this is the perfect opportunity to connect with us in person and Meet Equity Bank Team members.

Two Convenient Locations to Serve You:

1. Huduma Center

Location: 30821 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way, WA 98003

Your Contact: Jeff Gitahi

WhatsApp: +254 763 959 827

2. Holiday Inn Express

Location: 32124 25th Avenue S, Building 2, Federal Way, WA 98003

Your Contact: Jane Nyaga

WhatsApp: +254 763 582 267

Dates for both locations: October 17th – 21st, 2025

What’s in It for You?

Our dedicated team will help you explore financial services tailored specifically for the diaspora community when you Meet Equity Bank Team face-to-face.

✅ Open a Diaspora Dollar Account

Manage your finances in foreign currency and stay financially connected to Kenya, no matter where you are.

✅ Apply for a Mortgage

Looking to build or buy property back home? We offer mortgage solutions that fit your income, lifestyle, and future plans.

✅ Access Business Loans

Kickstart or scale your business in Kenya with financing designed for diaspora entrepreneurs.

✅ Get Expert Wealth Management Advice

Our team can guide you through investment options and wealth-building strategies to secure your financial future.

✅ Enjoy Seamless Personal Banking

From remittances to daily banking needs, we’ve got solutions that make it easy to bank from abroad.

📞 Have Questions?

You can reach out to our Diaspora Office Contact any time:

+254 763 026 481

We’re here to ensure your financial journey continues to thrive — wherever you are in the world. Don’t miss this opportunity to Meet Equity Bank Team and explore all the benefits we offer.

Join Us in Federal Way and Let’s Talk Growth

This is more than just a banking visit — it’s a chance to reconnect with your financial goals and get support from a trusted partner who understands the needs of Kenyans living abroad.

We can’t wait to meet you in Federal Way. Karibu Equity!

