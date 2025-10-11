Meet Optiven Team In Boston, Massachusetts – Details

Discover Life-Changing Real Estate Investment Opportunities in Kenya!

Are you ready to take the next big step toward securing your future through real estate? Optiven invites you to an exclusive meet-and-greet event in Boston, Massachusetts, where you’ll have the chance to explore transformative investment opportunities in Kenya.

Whether you’re looking to build your dream home, invest in land, or simply understand how to grow your wealth back home — this is your moment. Meet Optiven Team in Boston for the opportunity of a lifetime.

- Advertisement -

📍 Event Location:

Holiday Inn Express Chelmsford by IHG

Address: 8 Independence Drive, Chelmsford, MA 01824, United States

Dates:

October 8th – 16th, 2025

🕘 Time: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM Daily

Meet Faith Esther – Your Investment Partner

Optiven’s very own Faith Esther will be available throughout the event to guide you personally. With her expertise and dedication, you’ll receive personalized insights on:

- Advertisement -

✅ Prime investment options in Kenya’s fastest-growing regions

✅ Tailored advice based on your financial goals

✅ Step-by-step guidance on owning property back home

Why Attend?

Gain insider knowledge on Kenya’s real estate market

Get direct answers to all your questions from a trusted Optiven representative

Begin or expand your journey as a property owner in Kenya with confidence. Meet Optiven Team in Boston to make it happen.

Register Now

Spaces are limited – secure your spot today!

👉 Click here to register and ensure you don’t miss the chance to meet Optiven Team in Boston – https://crm.optiven.co.ke/f/s.php?i=T1BULTQxOS1JVkVO

📞 Contact Us

Faith Esther

📱 +1 (206) 850-1568

🌐 www.optiven.co.ke

Come and meet the team that’s helping thousands of Kenyans abroad own land and build wealth back home. Your future begins now — see you in Chelmsford!