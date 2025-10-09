Optiven Team Coming To Portland, Oregon For Meet and Greet

Meet the Optiven Team for an Exciting Opportunity to Explore Life-Changing Real Estate Investments in Kenya! Optiven Team Coming To Portland soon, bringing with them great investment opportunities.

Optiven, a leading real estate brand transforming lives through property investment in Kenya, is thrilled to announce a special Meet and Greet event for the Diaspora community in Portland, Oregon. This is your opportunity to engage one-on-one with Caroline Kimani, Senior Sales Manager at Optiven, and discover how you can invest back home with confidence. Do not miss the Optiven Team coming To Portland.

Venue:

Holiday Inn Express & Suites – Portland Airport – Cascade Station by IHG

9189 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland, OR 97220, United States

Dates:

8th October – 16th October 2025

🕘 Time: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM Daily

Why You Should Attend:

✅ Discover Prime Investment Opportunities

Explore curated real estate projects in Kenya with high growth potential.

✅ Get Personalized Guidance

Enjoy tailored one-on-one sessions with our experienced team for seamless investment decisions. Optiven Team Coming To Portland will be available for personalized guidance.

✅ Start Your Journey to Owning Property Back Home

Whether you’re a first-time buyer or looking to expand your portfolio, this is the perfect time to take action.

Register Now to Book Your Slot:

👉 Click Here to Register

📞 Contact Us:

Caroline Kimani – Senior Sales Manager

📱 +1 (925) 491-6339

🌐 www.optiven.co.ke

📧 diaspora@optiven.co.ke

Seize this chance to secure your future by investing in transformative projects across Kenya. The Optiven team is ready to walk the journey with you — step by step. Whether you are interested in learning more about the Optiven Team coming to Portland or starting your investment journey, this event is for you. Optiven… Inspiring Possibilities.