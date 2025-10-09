spot_img
Thursday, October 9, 2025
spot_img
HomeNEWS
spot_img
NEWSREAL ESTATE/INVESTMENTS

Optiven Team Coming To Portland, Oregon For Meet and Greet

Isaac Mbugua
By Isaac Mbugua

Optiven Team Coming To Portland, Oregon For Meet and GreetMeet the Optiven Team for an Exciting Opportunity to Explore Life-Changing Real Estate Investments in Kenya! Optiven Team Coming To Portland soon, bringing with them great investment opportunities.

Optiven, a leading real estate brand transforming lives through property investment in Kenya, is thrilled to announce a special Meet and Greet event for the Diaspora community in Portland, Oregon. This is your opportunity to engage one-on-one with Caroline Kimani, Senior Sales Manager at Optiven, and discover how you can invest back home with confidence. Do not miss the Optiven Team coming To Portland.

- Advertisement -

Venue:

Holiday Inn Express & Suites – Portland Airport – Cascade Station by IHG
9189 NE Cascades Parkway, Portland, OR 97220, United States

Dates:

8th October – 16th October 2025
🕘 Time: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM Daily

Why You Should Attend:

✅ Discover Prime Investment Opportunities
Explore curated real estate projects in Kenya with high growth potential.

- Advertisement -

✅ Get Personalized Guidance
Enjoy tailored one-on-one sessions with our experienced team for seamless investment decisions. Optiven Team Coming To Portland will be available for personalized guidance.

✅ Start Your Journey to Owning Property Back Home
Whether you’re a first-time buyer or looking to expand your portfolio, this is the perfect time to take action.

 Register Now to Book Your Slot:
👉 Click Here to Register

📞 Contact Us:
Caroline Kimani – Senior Sales Manager
📱 +1 (925) 491-6339
🌐 www.optiven.co.ke
📧 diaspora@optiven.co.ke

Seize this chance to secure your future by investing in transformative projects across Kenya. The Optiven team is ready to walk the journey with you — step by step. Whether you are interested in learning more about the Optiven Team coming to Portland or starting your investment journey, this event is for you. Optiven… Inspiring Possibilities.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Diaspora Messenger: The Community Center for Kenyans in Diaspora

Contact us: diasporamessenger@gmail.com

© 2024 Diaspora Messenger