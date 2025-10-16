Message of Condolence from Bernard Kavyu on Hon Raila Odinga

It is with profound sorrow and a deep sense of loss that I, Bernard Kavyu, Governor of Diaspora County 48 Kenya, together with the entire Kenyan diaspora community across the world, convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Right Honourable Raila Amolo Odinga. Indeed, this message of condolence underscores our collective grief.

Hon. Odinga’s passing marks the end of an era in Kenya’s political and democratic history. He was not only a visionary statesman but also a tireless defender of justice, democracy, and the rule of law. His courage, resilience, and unwavering dedication to the people of Kenya will forever remain etched in our nation’s collective memory.

- Advertisement -

On a personal note, I was deeply privileged to campaign for him during the 2022 General Elections under the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition. Together with other committed supporters, we hosted the largest Virtual Global Diaspora Rally, which attracted an audience of over one million viewers worldwide — a testament to his global influence and the immense hope he inspired among Kenyans abroad.

I also had the honour of organising the Baba Bodaboda Brigade, which successfully gathered over 3,000 Bodaboda Riders at Nyayo Stadium to publicly endorse Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga as their preferred candidate for President. This event was a significant part of our ongoing message of condolence to Raila’s family.

To Mama Ida Odinga, the Odinga family, and the people of Kenya, we share in your grief and stand with you in solidarity during this period of great national mourning. The diaspora community mourns not only a leader but a father figure — a man whose vision, sacrifice, and patriotism transcended generations and borders.

- Advertisement -

May his indomitable spirit continue to inspire us to pursue justice, unity, and prosperity for all Kenyans, wherever we may be.

May his legacy endure, and may his soul rest in eternal peace.

Signed,

Bernard Kavyu

Governor – Diaspora County 48 Kenya

(On behalf of the Kenyan Diaspora Worldwide)

Message of Condolence from Bernard Kavyu on Hon Raila Odinga

Follow our WhatsApp Channel and X Account for news updates.