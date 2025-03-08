Bernard Kavyu Tribute to Former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati

In a tribute that echoes with reverence and gratitude, Bernard Kavyu, the Governor of Diaspora County 48, Kenya, unravels the interesting Relationship of the former IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati and the Diaspora Kenyans.

As the intricate tapestry of Chebukati’s tenure unfolds, Kavyu’s words paint a vivid portrait of leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to Kenyan Diaspora voting rights.

Through the lens of reminiscence, this tribute celebrates Chebukati’s pivotal role in progressing the Voting Rights agenda for the Diaspora Kenyans resonating with a sense of deep respect for his contributions.

Guided by a profound sense of duty, Kavyu’s tribute encapsulates the profound impact of Chebukati’s leadership, honoring a figure whose influence positive or negative transcends time and tenure. Here below is Bernard Kavyu’s Tribute.

I wish to send my condolences to the family and friends of former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Whereas Mr Chebukati was a very controversial figure in his capacity as IEBC Chairman, it would be remiss of us not to acknowledge that he progressed the Kenyan Diaspora Voting Rights agenda more than all his predecessors combined.

I had the opportunity to work closely with Mr Chebukati in pursuit of diaspora voter registration and voting rights.

Most importantly, Mr Chebukati was the first high ranking state official to recognise the existence of Diaspora County 48 Kenya.

Despite his failings in discharging his duties especially ensuring free and fair elections in Kenya, as a diaspora leader I must acknowledge that Mr Chebukati did a lot to ensure our voting rights in the diaspora.

May his soul rest in eternal peace

