Optiven Limited Significant Milestones Overview 2025

The fourth quarter is officially with us. Happy New Month. As we look ahead, we cannot fail to acknowledge that the third quarter proved to be a period of significant milestones. It was also a time of strategic advancements for Optiven.

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. George Wachiuri, we have demonstrated resilience and growth. We maintained our presence as Kenya’s leading real estate. Between July and September, Optiven delivered key initiatives. These ranged from relocating to launching 4 new projects and strengthening global ties. This report comprehensively highlights the achievements and milestones;

1. Transition to the Global Office

Q3 began with a major internal operation as the finance, legal and operations team moved to the Global office in July. The move culminated on Monday 29th September, when all departments officially transitioned to the new headquarters.

The new location at Zamani Business Park in Karen is a powerful statement of our ambition and strategic direction. It also indicates our evolving brand identity. It represents modern working spaces that enhance teamwork and premium client service. We aim for a sophisticated brand presence in one of Nairobi’s most distinguished addresses.

2. New Projects Launched

Besides the services offered at Optiven, our portfolio had a major revamp during the third quarter. This allowed us to strengthen our presence in the Nairobi metropolis. There was a consistent stream of 4 project launches throughout the quarter. Founder and CEO Dr. George Wachiuri officially introduced these projects;

July – The month began with the unveiling of the four-star Achievers Paradise 1B in the rapidly developing Kimuka, Ngong area. This project is complemented by strategic infrastructure that includes solar street lighting, compacted murram access, a beautiful gate, borehole water and electricity. It caters to the growing demand for affordable residential plots within Nairobi’s central business district.

August – Building on the initial phase, Celebration Gardens Phase 2 was launched in August. This represented Optiven’s investment in the Athi River corridor. The project is located 45 minutes from Nairobi and places you at the heart of social amenities. It promises a lifestyle elevation and investment security.

September – This month saw the launch of two projects, Peace Gardens Phase 2 in Konza and Malindi Phase 8 in Malindi. Peace Gardens align with the development of Konza Technopolis, offering investors a unique opportunity to own property in a prime location.

The introductory price of Malindi Phase 8, is a great advantage for land ownership in the rapidly appreciating coastal market. Optiven will go ahead and clearly demarcate the plots with beacons and enhance the accessibility through graded roads.

3. Diaspora Engagement

Optiven’s diaspora outreach featured visits in 9 countries across multiple continents. This itinerary included Europe where a team engaged with communities in Germany, Norway and Sweden. We also sent a team to the United States of America and the Australian markets. In Africa, we traversed through Tanzania, Botswana, Zambia and Seychelles. This extensive international presence highlights Optiven as a key driver to diaspora remittance.

4. Tripartite Partnership

A major highlight was the strategic Tripartite partnership involving Optiven, Everstong Maskani LLP and Co-operative Bank of Kenya. Launched in July, this collaboration aims at simplifying land acquisition and home construction. It also enhances financing. Ultimately, it boosts homeownership for Kenyans.

a) Optiven – Facilitates land ownership.

b) Everstrong Maskini LLP – Manages professional house designs and construction.

c) Co-operative Bank of Kenya – Provides financing including loans of up to Ksh. 10.5 million at single digit rates (9.5%) fixed under the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company model.

5. Recognition & Awards

The quarter was characterized by significant accolades led by Dr. George Wachiuri. The Founder and CEO, Optiven Group was honored as “Philanthropist of the Year” by the Top Excellence Award. He also received “The Lifetime Achievement Award in Real Estate” from Starbrands Awards. Optiven Limited won “The Best Land Selling Company” at the Real Estate Awards. Additionally, it received “Best Customer Service Excellence Award” at the Starbrands. These recognitions highlight Optiven’s leadership in social responsibility and service quality, as well as its real estate market prominence.

6. Mentorship

Investing in the next generation remains central to Optiven’s mission. In September, Optiven welcomed new mentees across various departments. The interns joined different departments including finance, legal, public relations, human resources and The Optiven Foundation. They gained hands-on experience and brought fresh ideas to Kenya’s leading real estate.

As we look ahead to Q4, we are confident and well positioned to end the year on a higher note and accelerate into 2026 with renewed energy and vision.

Optiven Limited Significant Milestones Overview 2025