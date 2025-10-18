Raila Odinga Legacy: Wife, Children, and Siblings

Raila Odinga, a towering figure in Kenyan politics and democracy, has left a lasting legacy not only through his political journey but also through the family that has stood beside him. From his marriage to Ida Odinga to the achievements of his children and the influential roles played by his siblings, the Odinga family has been deeply intertwined with Kenya’s political and social development.

Raila Odinga’s Wife: Ida Odinga – A Pillar of Strength

Raila Odinga was married to Ida Anyango Oyoo, widely known as Ida Odinga, a formidable woman in her own right. A respected educator, businesswoman, and advocate for women’s rights, Ida has been a strong partner throughout Raila’s political career. The couple resided in Karen, Nairobi, and also maintained a second home at Central Farm in Siaya County, reflecting their deep ties to both urban and rural Kenya.

Raila Odinga’s Children: A Legacy Continued

The couple had four children, each of whom has carried forward the family legacy in different ways:

Fidel Odinga (1973–2015): The firstborn, Fidel, was seen as the potential heir to Raila’s political mantle before his untimely death in 2015. His death was a great loss to the family and the nation.

Rosemary Odinga (born 1977): Rosemary is known for her work in social development and youth empowerment. Despite health challenges that briefly paused her political ambitions, she remains a key figure in public discourse.

Raila Odinga Jr. (born 1979): A businessman and political commentator, Raila Jr. has been vocal on issues affecting the youth, governance, and democracy in Kenya.

Winnie Odinga (born 1990): The youngest of the Odinga children, Winnie has taken an active role in politics, serving as a Member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA). She is seen by many as a rising star in Kenyan politics.

The Odinga Siblings: Public Service in the Bloodline

Raila Odinga was born into a family steeped in the tradition of public service. His father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, was Kenya’s first Vice President and a key figure in the country’s fight for independence. His mother, Mary Juma Odinga, supported the family’s political and social activism.

Raila’s siblings have also contributed significantly to public life:

Oburu Oginga: Raila’s elder brother is a seasoned politician who has served in various capacities, including as a Member of Parliament and Assistant Minister. He is currently a member of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

Ruth Odinga: A passionate advocate for development and inclusion, Ruth has served as the Deputy Governor of Kisumu County and remains actively engaged in politics and grassroots mobilization.

Wenwa Akinyi Odinga: A respected academic and diplomat, Wenwa has served as Kenya's Consul General in Los Angeles and continues to contribute to national and international academic forums.

Akinyi Walkowa Odinga: The youngest sister, Akinyi recently achieved a significant milestone by earning her PhD from Durban University of Technology in 2025, underscoring the family's commitment to education and excellence.

The Odinga Family: A Multi-Generational Legacy

The story of Raila Odinga and his family is not just about politics; it is about commitment to nation-building, education, public service, and resilience. The Odinga legacy spans generations — from the independence struggle led by Jaramogi to the democratic reforms championed by Raila and now to the new generation taking up leadership roles.

In Kenyan history, few families have left as profound a mark as the Odingas. As Raila Odinga’s legacy continues to inspire millions, his family remains at the forefront of shaping Kenya’s future.