For Ruth Achieng, the day her daughter Regina Akoth prepared to leave for the United States marked more than just a farewell — it was the realization of a long-awaited dream.

Standing alongside family members at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Kenya Ruth’s face radiated pride and gratitude as she reflected on the journey that had brought her daughter to this defining moment- a journey that would see Regina pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the University of South Dakota.

Coming from Kiambu County, Ruth described the experience as both humbling and uplifting. She expressed her excitement about Regina’s opportunity to pursue higher education abroad, confident that her daughter’s focus and determination would guide her to success. She believes that when young people remain steadfast in their goals, they can adapt and excel in any environment — even far from home.

Regina’s father-in-law, Johnson Mburu, shared in the family’s pride and joy. A resident of Nakuru County, he admitted that the process had once filled him with uncertainty. Yet as the day arrived, that uncertainty gave way to gratitude and hope. He expressed deep happiness seeing Regina’s dream come true and encouraged her to carry with her the values of hard work, prayer, and confidence.

Regina’s Journey Abroad Through the Eyes of Her Family

