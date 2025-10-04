Regina Akoth Waweru: 3rd Time Visa Interview Success

From Nairobi County, Kenya, to the heart of South Dakota, USA — Regina Akoth Waweru is stepping into a new chapter of her life. With her bags packed and heart full of excitement, she is ready to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the University of South Dakota through The International Scholars Program (ISP).

Regina first learned about ISP through her husband, who came across the program from a friend. Intrigued, she dug deeper and joined in March 2024. From then on, her journey was supported every step of the way by ISP’s dedicated team — from applications and funding guidance to visa coaching.

While her application process was smooth, Regina’s visa journey was not without challenges. She faced two denials in 2024.

Nearly a year later, she finally got the nod. Hearing the words “Your visa is approved” was a moment Regina will never forget.

For Regina, this MBA is more than a degree — it is an opportunity to expand her knowledge, grow her career, and contribute meaningfully back home. She is determined to gain advanced skills that will help her thrive in the global business environment and uplift her community.

Her journey to the U.S. will take her from Nairobi to Belgium, then to Chicago, and finally to South Dakota. It will also be her first-ever international flight — a milestone that adds even more excitement to this moment.

Regina thanks her family for their unwavering support and ISP for the structured guidance that made her journey possible. She encourages other aspiring students to consider ISP, noting that the team’s dedication and professional support make all the difference.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

