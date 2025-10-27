Remembering Purity Kahuki Muhoro: A Cherished Soul

Foxborough, MA — October 25, 2025. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Sister in Christ, Purity Kahuki Muhoro, of Foxborough, Massachusetts, who peacefully went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 6:30 AM (ET).

Purity was a devoted wife, loving mother, and cherished member of the Christian community. She was the beloved wife of Joel Muhoro and the mother to Ninnette Muhoro, Brennan Muhoro, and Ainsley Muhoro. She was also the beloved daughter of Stephen Kahuki and Mineh Watiri Kahuki.

Her unwavering faith, compassion, and strength touched the lives of many, and her memory shall forever remain in our hearts.

Prayer Meetings and Memorial Schedule

Family, friends, and members of the community are invited to join in prayer and remembrance during the following services:

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 – 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 30, 2025 – 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 1, 2025 – 7:00 PM ET

Additional prayer dates and arrangements will be communicated at a later time.

For those unable to attend in person, the family welcomes all to join the memorial services via Zoom:

🔗 Join Zoom Meeting: Click Here to Join

Meeting ID: 836 2388 0740

Passcode: 641030

Support and Contributions

Those wishing to offer support, condolences, or financial contributions to the Muhoro family may do so through the following channels:

CashApp: $samkaranja

$samkaranja CashApp: $JosephKamotho

$JosephKamotho Zelle: 508-345-2511

508-345-2511 Venmo: @Joseph-Kamotho

The family also welcomes friends and well-wishers to visit them at their home:

📍 5 Spring Street, Foxboro, MA 02035

A Life Well Remembered

Purity Kahuki Muhoro will be remembered for her radiant smile, her deep faith, and her enduring love for her family and community. Her legacy of kindness and service will continue to inspire those who knew her.

As the community mourns this profound loss, we stand together in prayer, comfort, and gratitude for the gift of her life.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Remembering Purity Kahuki Muhoro: A Cherished Soul