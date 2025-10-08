Robert Burale Responds to Online Buzz After Ex-Wife’s Podcast

“God’s Purpose for Me Still Stands”: Transformational speaker and minister of the Gospel, Robert Burale, has responded to growing online chatter following remarks made by his ex-wife, Rozinah Mwakideu, during a recent podcast appearance.

Mwakideu, who is the sister to media personality Alex Mwakideu, spoke candidly about their past relationship — a conversation that quickly went viral and sparked heated debate on social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter).

In the podcast episode, Rozinah expressed regret over marrying Burale, hinting at unresolved issues during their short-lived union, including a lack of intimacy and emotional connection. Her remarks prompted a fresh wave of scrutiny, with some Kenyans online going as far as accusing Burale of “Simping 2.0” (or “Sim2”), a term often used to mock men perceived to have been emotionally manipulated or submissive in relationships.

However, Burale seems unfazed by the noise. In a recent interaction with a fan, he shared a light-hearted moment that has since been making the rounds online. With a smile, he quipped:

“Naskia mnataka kuniita podcast, watu wa podcast nyinyi!”

The humorous jab — loosely translated to “I hear you all want to call me to a podcast, you podcast people!” — was seen by many as Burale’s calm and measured way of addressing the viral moment, without engaging in bitterness or online mudslinging.

Standing on Purpose

Despite the public speculation and personal attacks, Robert Burale remains grounded in his calling. Speaking in a brief statement shared online, he reaffirmed his commitment to personal growth and divine purpose:

“God’s purpose for me still stands — no matter what people say. My focus is on becoming a better man today than I was yesterday.”

Burale, who describes himself as a Transformational Speaker, Image Consultant, Trainer, Mentor, and Minister of the Gospel, has often used his platform to speak on issues of character development, emotional healing, and faith.

From Brokenness to Transformation

For those who have followed his journey, the recent controversy is not new terrain. Burale has consistently spoken openly about his past — including his battles with debt, his struggles with lust, and his failed marriage. Far from shying away from accountability, he has used these experiences as teaching points in his ministry and mentorship work.

One of his longtime followers, Victorine Czeda, commented:

“I have followed Burale for years. He has always admitted his mistakes. He went into debt. He attended strip clubs. He loved women. He has always regretted his past. He decided to change and is now an advisor basing his lessons on his personal experiences.”

This transparency has earned him both praise and criticism. To some, he is a man who turned his life around and now helps others do the same. To others, especially in light of Rozinah’s claims, his journey raises fresh questions about personal integrity and relational accountability.

The Bigger Picture

While the online conversation remains divided, one thing is clear — Robert Burale is not retreating. Instead, he appears to be leaning further into his role as a mentor and minister, choosing purpose over public opinion.

As the debate continues, Burale’s story serves as a reminder that healing, redemption, and purpose are often messy — but still possible.

“Above all,” he says, “I’m a man striving to be better today than I was yesterday.”