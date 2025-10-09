Robert Burale Sues Alex Mwakideu & Sister for Ksh20 Million

NAIROBI, Kenya — October 9, 2025: Motivational speaker and media personality Robert Burale has filed a Ksh20 million lawsuit against renowned radio host Alex Mwakideu and his sister, Rozina Mwakideu, over what he terms as a “defamatory and damaging” interview that aired on Alex’s YouTube channel. This lawsuit indicates that Robert Burale sues to protect his reputation and seek redress.

The High Court in Nairobi has certified the petition as urgent, with Justice Stephen Onjoro directing that the respondents—Alex and Rozina—be served immediately to allow them time to respond to the allegations. The matter is scheduled for hearing on October 23, 2025, with all parties expected to appear before the court.

The Controversial Interview

At the center of the legal storm is a candid and emotionally charged interview shared on Alex Mwakideu’s YouTube channel, in which Rozina opened up about her brief marriage to Burale. The interview, which quickly went viral, saw Rozina recount personal details and her emotional struggles during their one-year union.

While the exact contents of the interview have not been disclosed in court documents, Burale’s legal team claims that Rozina’s statements were not only misleading but also malicious, painting him in a negative light and subjecting him to public ridicule, loss of business opportunities, and emotional distress, prompting Robert Burale to sue.

Burale Seeks Ksh20 Million in Damages

In the petition dated Wednesday, October 8, Burale accuses both Alex and Rozina of defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional harm. He is seeking Ksh20 million in general and punitive damages.

“The interview was not only sensationalized but designed to assassinate Mr. Burale’s character in the court of public opinion,” read part of the petition filed through his legal counsel. “The platform used and the manner of dissemination caused irreparable harm to his professional and personal reputation.” This is the primary basis for why Robert Burale sues.

Court Orders and Next Steps

Justice Onjoro, in his directive, emphasized the need for an expedited process due to the reputational implications of the case. He ordered that all respondents be served without delay and confirmed October 23 as the hearing date.

Neither Alex nor Rozina Mwakideu has publicly responded to the lawsuit as of the time of publishing.

Public Reactions

The case has stirred significant public debate, particularly on social media, where opinions remain divided. Supporters of Burale argue that public figures deserve privacy and protection from slander, while others believe Rozina was within her rights to share her personal story. This ongoing discussion highlights the complexity of public figures taking legal steps, like Robert Burale suing, to defend their reputation.

As the hearing approaches, all eyes will be on the High Court to determine whether the interview in question crossed legal and ethical boundaries—or if it falls under the right to free expression and personal storytelling.

