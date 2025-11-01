The Team Behind KISWATE Digital Academy’s Success

What is KISWATE Digital Academy? KISWATE Digital Academy (KDA) is a groundbreaking educational initiative that is transforming how senior secondary students in Kenya access and experience learning. This bold model leverages technology to make education affordable, inclusive, and future-oriented.

Under the KISWATE Digital Academy (KDA) model, senior secondary education in Kenya will now cost just Ksh 22,500 for three years — a revolutionary step toward equitable access to quality education. This affordable structure ensures that learners across Kenya, especially those in underserved rural areas, can continue their education without financial strain.

The Vision Behind KISWATE Digital Academy

KISWATE Digital Academy was founded in 2020 by Mr. Pius Odhiambo, a Data Scientist based in Washington DC, USA. The initiative was born out of his passion to promote the teaching and learning of functional Kiswahili in rural Kenyan schools where the subject has historically been neglected.

KISWATE began as the KISWATE Scholarship Fund (https://www.kiswate.org) and has now evolved into a comprehensive digital learning ecosystem designed to equip students with practical skills and academic excellence. The project is also supported by Blue Nile Analytica (https://www.bnanalytica.org), a research and data analytics organization committed to evidence-based education solutions.

The Team Behind KISWATE Digital Academy

1. Mr. Pius Odhiambo – Founder and Visionary Leader

Pius Odhiambo is an award-winning Data Scientist consultant based in Washington DC, USA. He is the Founder of KISWATE Scholarship Fund, Director General of Blue Nile Analytica, and the brain behind the KISWATE Digital Academy (KDA).

Mr. Odhiambo’s mission is to leverage data-driven solutions and technology to bridge educational inequalities in Kenya. His innovative approach has redefined how Kiswahili and other key subjects are taught in rural settings, inspiring a new generation of learners and educators.

2. Mr. Levi Bushuru – Director, Blue Nile Analytica

Levi Bushuru serves as the Director at Blue Nile Analytica, where he oversees strategic initiatives and data-driven research that support KISWATE Digital Academy’s educational goals.

With extensive experience in data science and educational technology, Mr. Bushuru plays a key role in integrating analytics into curriculum design, performance tracking, and institutional management within the KDA framework. His leadership ensures that KISWATE remains at the forefront of tech-enabled education solutions in Kenya and beyond.

3. Ms. Selestine Jenda – Academic Advisor and Collaborator

Selestine Jenda, an academic professional affiliated with Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) (http://www.jkuat.ac.ke/), contributes to the pedagogical and curriculum development strategies at KISWATE Digital Academy.

Her deep understanding of Kenya’s education system, combined with her commitment to advancing STEM and language education, strengthens KDA’s capacity to deliver high-quality, relevant learning experiences that prepare students for both local and global opportunities.

4. Mr. Odalo – Dean of Studies, Maparasha Secondary School, Kajiado County

Mr. Odalo currently serves as the Dean of Studies in charge of Academics at Maparasha Secondary School in Kajiado County, Kenya.

He brings extensive classroom and administrative experience to KISWATE Digital Academy, providing insight into curriculum delivery, student assessment, and educational leadership. Mr. Odalo also holds a Certificate in Computer Operations from Multimax Computers and Data, Kajiado, which enhances his ability to support KDA’s digital learning programs. His dedication to student success and technology integration makes him a vital member of the KISWATE academic team.

Other Team Members Are:

Leadership Team

John Yuya – Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

John provides strategic leadership and oversees the overall vision and mission of KISWATE Digital Academy.

Michael Ahendera – KDA Global Principal

He leads the academic and administrative coordination across all KDA programs globally.

Josephine Sirega – KDA Director of Translations & Communications

Josephine spearheads communication strategies and oversees content translation to ensure inclusivity and accessibility in multiple languages.

Deputy Principals (Designate)

Tabitha Mambo – Deputy Principal (Sales & Marketing)

Currently the Principal of Jamhuri Secondary School – Thika, Tabitha will guide KDA’s marketing and stakeholder engagement strategies.

Betty Ikobe – Deputy Principal (Curriculum Implementation & Evaluation)

Presently the Deputy Principal at Nile Road Special Secondary School – Nairobi, Betty will ensure effective rollout and continuous assessment of KDA’s digital curriculum.

Dr. Jennifer Otolo – Deputy Principal (Finance & Administration)

The current Principal of Mudavadi Girls High School – Madzuu, Vihiga County, Dr. Otolo will oversee financial management and administrative operations at KDA.

Global and Program Leadership

Eric Oduor – Global Principal (Outside School Programs)

As the Head of Physics Department at State House Girls High School – Nairobi, Eric leads initiatives for non-traditional learners and community-based education programs under KDA.

Digitization Engineers

A team of highly skilled engineers drives KDA’s digital transformation and technological infrastructure:

Dr. Mitchell Ouma

Dr. Lovelyne Atyanga

Dr. Mildred Moraa

Michael Mutuma

James Oduor

Duncan Cheruiyot

Sharon Koryo

Onesmus Wasike

A Bold Step Toward Inclusive and Tech-Driven Learning

The KISWATE Digital Academy (KDA) represents a paradigm shift in Kenya’s senior secondary education. By offering an affordable, high-quality, and digitally supported learning model, KDA is empowering students across Kenya to achieve their dreams regardless of economic background.

Through the leadership of Mr. Pius Odhiambo and his dedicated team — including Levi Bushuru, Selestine Jenda, and Mr. Odalo — KISWATE continues to demonstrate that education can be both accessible and transformative.

Here is how to register with the KISWATE Digital Academy via their website:

Go to www.kiswateregister.org (check the “Register” / “Sign Up” section)

Contact support if needed – If you run into issues or need help, you can get in touch with them:

Phone: +254 725 375 239 (Kenya) – Mon-Fri 8 AM-6 PM EAT kiswateregister.org

Email: info@kiswate.org

WhatsApp: +254 700 123 456 for quick support.

The Team Behind KISWATE Digital Academy’s Success