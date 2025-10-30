Trump Admin Ends Automatic Extension of Work Authorization

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced an interim final rule that will end the automatic extension of certain employment authorization documents (EADs) for renewal applications filed on or after October 30, 2025.

What’s Changing

Under the prior framework, certain noncitizens who timely filed their renewal of Form I-765 (Application for Employment Authorization) were eligible for an automatic extension of their existing EAD—effectively continuing employment authorization while the renewal was pending.

As of October 30 2025, for most categories:

Filing a renewal on or after that date will no longer trigger an automatic extension of the EAD.

The rule does not affect EADs which were already automatically extended prior to that date.

There are limited exceptions, such as for EADs tied to Temporary Protected Status (TPS) or other documentation extensions provided by law or Federal Register notices.

The DHS describes this change as prioritizing “proper screening and vetting of aliens before extending the validity of their employment authorizations.”

Who Is Affected

Although the rule covers several eligibility categories, key impacted groups include:

Refugees (certain categories)

Asylees

Spouses of certain non-immigrant visa holders who hold EADs

Applicants for adjustment of status whose current EAD category is eligible for auto-extension under the prior rule.

Employers and employees in these categories should be particularly vigilant, as the cessation of automatic extensions may create gaps in employment authorization if renewal applications are pending.

Why DHS Is Making This Move

The stated rationale includes:

Strengthening national security by increasing screening and vetting of noncitizens before extending their work authorization.

Ensuring that employment authorization aligns with the timely adjudication of renewal applications, rather than relying on a blanket automatic extension.

Adjusting policy that, according to DHS, previously prioritized continuity of work for noncitizens over enhanced vetting.

Implications for Employers & Non-citizen Employees

For Employers:

Must review I-9 compliance practices: once the EAD expires and the renewal filed on/after Oct 30 2025, the automatic “receipt + expired EAD = valid” pathway likely will not apply.

Need to audit employees holding EADs in the categories impacted and plan for possible employment authorization gaps.

For Employees:

Filing the renewal earlier may mitigate risk: while renewal is still timely filed, without automatic extension your authorization may lapse if adjudication is delayed.

Explore alternative work authorization routes if possible: depending on visa category, other employment-eligible classifications may exist.

Communicate proactively with employers to prepare for any potential non-work period.

Key Dates & Notes

Effective Date: October 30, 2025 — renewals filed on or after this date are subject to the new rule.

Not Retrospective: Individuals who filed renewals before this date and obtained automatic extensions are not impacted by this change.

Exceptions Apply: TPS-related EADs and other categories extended by statute or Federal Register notice may still qualify for some extension.

Summary

In summary, the DHS’s interim final rule ending automatic extensions of certain EADs marks a significant shift in U.S. immigration employment-authorization policy. For noncitizens who rely on EADs and for employers who hire them, this change introduces new risk of work authorization gaps and stricter employer-compliance obligations. Early planning, awareness of impacted categories, and communication will be critical.

