Post graduation Work Authorization [Columbia University Webinar]

The end of one era marks the beginning of another as they popularly put it! Normally, the epilogue of one’s master’s academic journey invites its new challenges.

Upon completion of an academic program, students endure the harsh reality of getting jobs that can file for their work papers.

Mainly, any failure to accomplish this objective can mean that one has no other option at disposal but to trace steps back to their mother country or fall out of status.

- Advertisement -

Such can be an overly painful ordeal! However, with the right information and skills, getting post-graduation work authorization becomes a daylight reality.

In the underpinned Columbia University Webinar, I delve deeper into sharing fundamental insights about how to successfully navigate towards getting post-graduation work authorization in the US upon completion of studies.

For more inspiring content about studying, living and working in USA, please subscribe to my YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/BobMwiti

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

Keep your dream alive and never give up! To learn about my company’s amazing programs, please go to;

www.appstecamerica.com or www.successwithbobmwiti.com

Contact me at;

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 813-573-5619 ext 402

Post graduation Work Authorization [Columbia University Webinar]