Trump Unveils TrumpRx Website plan for Discounted Medications

October 1, 2025 — In a bold new initiative aimed at lowering the cost of prescription drugs for American consumers, President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the launch of a forthcoming website. The website, TrumpRx.gov, will offer direct-to-consumer access to discounted medications. Trump Unveils TrumpRx Website with a focus on transparent pricing.

Speaking at a press conference, Trump said the move is part of a larger campaign to “end global price gouging” and ensure that Americans are no longer subsidizing cheaper drug prices in other countries.

“The United States is done subsidizing the health care of the rest of the world,” Trump said. “By taking this bold step, we’re ending the era of global price gouging at the expense of American families.” The unveiling of TrumpRx Website marks a critical shift in U.S. healthcare policy.

As part of the announcement, Trump revealed a partnership with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. The company has agreed to sell its medications directly to U.S. consumers at significantly reduced prices. According to a Pfizer press release, drugs offered through TrumpRx.gov will be priced at an average of 50% lower than current retail prices.

The TrumpRx initiative marks a sharp departure from traditional pharmaceutical pricing models. Traditional models often involve multiple intermediaries, including pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Insurers and wholesalers are also part of the traditional chain. By cutting out the middlemen, the Trump campaign argues, drugmakers can offer more competitive prices directly to consumers.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who appeared alongside Trump at the announcement, said the new program represents a shift toward greater pricing fairness and transparency. Trump Unveils TrumpRx Website as a direct response to consumer demand for affordable medications.

“I think today we are turning the tide, and we are reversing an unfair situation,” Bourla said.

The TrumpRx.gov platform is expected to launch sometime in 2026. It will also serve as a central portal directing consumers to participating pharmaceutical companies’ direct-purchase platforms. While Pfizer is currently the only named partner, campaign officials indicated that negotiations with other major drugmakers are ongoing.

The broader effort also includes plans to realign drug prices paid by U.S. government programs, such as Medicaid. The realignment is aimed to match those in other developed nations. This approach has drawn both praise and skepticism from healthcare policy experts.

Although the announcement is seen as a major political play in an election season, it touches on a longstanding bipartisan concern. This concern revolves around the high cost of prescription drugs in the United States. Surveys consistently show that drug pricing remains one of the top healthcare issues for American voters.

Whether the TrumpRx platform will meaningfully reduce drug costs or disrupt the pharmaceutical industry remains to be seen. However, with Pfizer on board and public interest in healthcare affordability running high, the initiative is poised to become a central talking point in the 2026 policy and political landscape, as Trump unveils TrumpRx Website to wide anticipation.