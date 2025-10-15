US Visa Update: Interviews Now Required in Home Country

October 15, 2025 – The U.S. Department of State has implemented a significant change to the visa application process, requiring all applicants to attend their visa interviews either in their country of residence or their country of citizenship. This is part of the US Visa Update: Interviews policy shift.

This new policy eliminates the previous flexibility that allowed applicants to schedule interviews in third countries for reasons such as shorter wait times or convenience. The US Visa Update: Interviews requirement aims to streamline the visa process.

Under the updated guidelines, nonimmigrant and immigrant visa applicants will no longer be permitted to choose interview locations outside their designated district, unless they qualify for a rare exception. The waiver for in-person interviews—previously available to many nonimmigrant visa categories—has also been eliminated. This alteration underlines the US Visa Update: Interviews will be strictly conducted in applicants’ home countries or places of legal residence.

Limited Exceptions Available

The only exceptions to this new rule are for specific and rare cases, including:

Humanitarian or medical emergencies

Certain diplomatic or international organization visas

All other applicants must attend their interview at the U.S. embassy or consulate in their home country or current country of legal residence.

Impact on Appointment Wait Times

This policy shift is expected to increase appointment wait times at some embassies and consulates, particularly in countries with high demand. The Department of State advises all applicants to check current wait times on the official U.S. visa website before making travel or application plans.

Additional Screening for Third-Country Requests

If an applicant still wishes to request an interview outside their assigned country, the National Visa Center (NVC) may require documentation proving the applicant’s residency in the requested location. The NVC will review such requests to determine if an exception can be granted based on the individual’s circumstances.

Applies to Diversity Visa Applicants

The new rules will also apply to Diversity Visa (DV) applicants selected for the DV-2026 program year. Starting November 1, 2025, the NVC will schedule DV and immigrant visa interviews in the applicant’s country of residence or, upon request, their country of nationality.

Key Takeaways for Applicants:

Interviews must be scheduled in the applicant’s country of residence or citizenship.

Interview waivers have been eliminated for most nonimmigrant visas.

Third-country interviews are no longer permitted for convenience alone.

Wait times may increase—check regularly for updates.

Exceptions are rare and will require documentation and review.

Applicants are encouraged to review the new guidance carefully and plan ahead to avoid delays or complications in their visa process. Stay informed with the latest US Visa Update: Interviews impact.

For the latest updates, visit the U.S. Department of State’s official visa website.