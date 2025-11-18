A Heartfelt Goodbye: A Family’s Joy as Harun Flies to the US

At Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, emotions ran high as family and friends gathered to bid farewell to Harun Mwangi, a bright and determined scholar embarking on a life-changing journey. Harun is headed to the United States to pursue a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering at Temple University, a milestone that marks years of hard work, faith, and determination.

His mother, Shiphrah Wanjiku Mwangi, stood by with quiet pride, joined by Harun’s sister, Martha Nungari. For them, this moment carried both joy and a touch of disbelief — the realization that the dream they had prayed for was finally unfolding before their eyes.

Shiphrah expressed her deep gratitude to God, acknowledging that this achievement was nothing short of divine grace. She spoke with optimism about her son’s future, confident that his passion for science and engineering would flourish in a country known for innovation and technological advancement. She hoped that one day, Harun would return home to contribute his skills and knowledge to Kenya’s development.

For Martha, the moment was bittersweet — a mix of pride and the nervous excitement of watching her big brother take such a bold step. She admired his courage and believed wholeheartedly that he would succeed in this new chapter abroad.

- Advertisement -

Also present was Jennifer Muthoni, Harun’s aunt, who has watched him grow into the focused and ambitious young man he is today. She reflected on how this next stage — pursuing his master’s degree — had been Harun’s dream for years. Seeing it come true filled the entire family with gratitude and joy.

What began as an uncertain process had become a powerful testimony of faith and perseverance. For the Mwangi family, this journey was not just Harun’s alone — it was a shared dream realized, one that reaffirmed their belief in the power of opportunity and divine timing.

As Harun prepared to board his flight, his family’s smiles, prayers, and words of blessing followed him. It was a heartfelt goodbye — and the beginning of an extraordinary new chapter in his pursuit of excellence.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background. Programs like ISP support Jerotich’s leap toward higher learning.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Dorin Jerotich’s leap toward advanced education in Michigan exemplifies this ambition. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Tanzania Office:

Denso Building, House No.1, Block 23, 4th Floor,

Kaloleni Street,

Arusha CBD, Tanzania.

Tel: ‪+(255) 750 688 638

A Heartfelt Goodbye: A Family’s Joy as Harun Flies to the US