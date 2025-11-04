Harun Mwangi’s Dream Taking Flight: From Kenya to America

For Harun Njuguna Mwangi from Nakuru County, Kenya, the dream of studying abroad is finally becoming a reality. He is set to pursue a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering at Temple University in the United States — a milestone that marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter, with Harun Mwangi’s dream taking shape.

As Harun prepares for his journey, he admits to feeling a mix of emotions — nervousness, anxiety, and excitement. But above all, excitement takes the lead. “It’s my first time flying,” he shares with a smile. His travel route will take him from Nairobi to Amsterdam, Netherlands, then to Deloitte in the U.S., before connecting to his final destination — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

- Advertisement -

To ease the anticipation, Harun has spent time watching YouTube videos about the city. The visuals, culture, and energy of Philadelphia have already made him feel a bit familiar with what awaits him. He looks forward to exploring the city and immersing himself in its vibrant academic and cultural life, truly marking Harun Mwangi’s dream taking shape.

Harun’s journey with The International Scholars Program (ISP) began through multiple sources. His cousin, who lives in the United States, first mentioned the program to him. After doing his own research, he became convinced that ISP was the right platform to help him achieve his dream — and soon after, he officially joined.

- Advertisement -

Harun describes his experience with ISP as “smooth and well-structured.” From the moment he joined, the team provided clear guidance on every step — from career advisory and university applications to visa preparation. Harun Mwangi’s dream of taking this significant step was supported by the ISP staff. “I did what was required by the ISP staff, and everything else flowed smoothly,” he recalls.

The visa interview day was one of Harun’s most anxious moments. Yet, his preparation with ISP paid off. He remembers walking into the interview calm and collected, ready for any question. The visa officer turned out to be friendly, and their conversation felt natural. Moments later, Harun heard the words every student dreams of — “Your visa is approved.” That’s when he realized Harun Mwangi’s dream could truly take off.

As Harun sets off for Temple University, his focus is clear. He aims to sharpen his technical expertise, gain world-recognized skills, and become highly competitive in the global job market. With this master’s degree, he hopes Harun Mwangi’s dream takes him to not only advance his career but also make meaningful contributions to Kenya’s engineering and innovation sectors.

His story is a reflection of what ISP stands for — empowering African scholars to pursue transformative education abroad and return ready to build a brighter future.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background. Programs like ISP support Jerotich’s leap toward higher learning.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Dorin Jerotich’s leap toward advanced education in Michigan exemplifies this ambition. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

US Office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600,

Tampa, FL, 33602.

Tel: +1 (813) 333 10860

Nairobi, Kenya Office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC,

Westlands, Nairobi.

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya Office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St,

Meru, Kenya.

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Uganda Office:

Unit 1, Kwera Bits Wellness Hub Building,

18 Martyrs Way, Ntinda (Ministers’ Village),

Kampala, Uganda.

Tel: (+256) 788 745 923

Tanzania Office:

Denso Building, House No.1, Block 23, 4th Floor,

Kaloleni Street,

Arusha CBD, Tanzania.

Tel: ‪+(255) 750 688 638

Harun Mwangi’s Dream Taking Flight: From Kenya to America