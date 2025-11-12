Canada’s New Immigration Plan Targeting 385k Immigrants in 2026

The federal government of Canada has launched its updated immigration strategy, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) 2026-2028 Immigration Levels Plan, with a clear focus on restoring sustainable growth in admissions and stabilizing the immigration system.

Major Highlights

The Plan sets the target for new temporary resident arrivals (international students + temporary foreign workers) at 385,000 in 2026, and 370,000 for each of 2027 and 2028 (with ranges of 375,000-395,000 for 2026 and 360,000-380,000 for 2027-28).

For permanent residents, the Plan holds steady at 380,000 admissions per year from 2026 to 2028.

The government’s overarching target: reduce the share of the temporary resident population to less than 5% of Canada’s total population by end of 2027.

Why this matters

By placing the emphasis on temporary resident intake reductions, the government is responding to pressures on housing, public infrastructure, and labour market capacity. The shift signals a recalibration of the immigration system toward a more measured pace and stronger alignment with Canada’s long-term demographic, economic and social goals.

In particular:

Focusing more on economic class immigration: The Plan raises the economic category’s share of PRs to 64% in 2027-28.

Migrating fewer students and temporary foreign workers, aiming to reduce potential bottlenecks in settlement infrastructure. For instance, the 2026 student target is about 155,000, down significantly from earlier years.

Strengthening Francophone minority communities: The Plan dedicates increasing shares of admissions to francophone immigrants outside Quebec, aiming for 10.5% by 2028.

Implications & Outlook

For prospective international students, the reduction from previous higher targets means competition may increase, and institutions may face pressure to adapt.

For employers relying on temporary foreign workers, the lower worker intake means that planning for labour-force gaps (especially in sectors such as healthcare, construction, agriculture) will require more agile measures or domestic labour mobilization.

For settlement services and regional infrastructure, stabilizing immigration numbers and reducing the temporary resident share is intended to improve integration capacity and ease pressures in housing, transportation, and public services.

The Plan underscores the government’s message that while immigration remains a key driver of Canada’s economic and demographic future, it must be balanced, sustainable, and aligned with broader social infrastructure.

Some advocacy groups and observers caution that such cuts or slowdowns may have unintended consequences—particularly in industries facing acute labour shortages. The tension between labour market demand and immigration moderation will be a test in the coming years.

Conclusion

The 2026-2028 Immigration Levels Plan marks a careful pivot in Canada’s immigration policy: targets for temporary residents are being sharply reduced, while permanent resident admissions are being stabilized. The government frames this as a move toward “sustainable” immigration levels and improved integration capacity. Time will tell how institutions, employers, provinces and newcomers adjust to this recalibrated approach.

