Christine Muturi: Kenyan Woman faces Forgery Charges in Arizona

Authorities in Arizona have arrested Christine Nyambura Muturi, also known as Christine Lewis, a Kenyan diaspora woman accused of impersonating a registered nurse and using another person’s professional credentials to treat patients in multiple hospice settings. The case has sparked major concerns over patient safety and identity fraud within healthcare facilities.

How the Fraud Began: Job Application Filled With False Credentials

According to court documents, Muturi—using the name Christine Lewis—was hired in August by Northern Arizona Hospice (NAZ) in Cottonwood after presenting herself as a fully qualified registered nurse.

In her employment application, she claimed:

She had worked as a triage nurse in a Las Vegas hospital between 2019 and 2022

She was a “compassionate and highly skilled registered nurse”

Believing her claims were legitimate, NAZ brought her on board, where she shadowed other nurses and even conducted a solo patient visit on August 15.

The Credentials That Exposed the Fraud

Muturi’s scheme unraveled when NAZ administrators discovered a glaring red flag:

The Colorado nursing license she submitted had been issued four years before she was born

The authentic license belonged to a woman 27 years older, who confirmed she had never met Muturi nor authorized anyone to use her credentials

This discovery prompted an internal review and later involvement from state authorities.

Undercover Operation Leads to Her Arrest

On November 13, an undercover agent from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office met with Muturi under the guise of opening a new hospice facility. During the meeting, she again falsely claimed to hold an active nursing license. This deliberate misrepresentation provided grounds for immediate arrest.

Charges Against Christine Nyambura Muturi

Muturi—aka Christine Lewis—is now facing multiple felony charges, including:

Forgery

Fraud schemes and artifices

Practicing nursing without a license

Computer tampering

If convicted, she could face extensive jail time and permanent deportation proceedings.

Public Safety Concerns Raised

The case has sparked debate over how healthcare facilities verify professional licenses, especially as the U.S. grapples with staffing shortages in medical fields. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office emphasized that unauthorized medical practice puts vulnerable patients at severe risk, especially in hospice settings where medical oversight is critical.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities continue to investigate whether Muturi worked in other facilities under false pretenses and whether additional victims or fraudulent documents are involved. More charges may be filed as the case progresses.

Conclusion

The arrest of Christine Nyambura Muturi highlights the importance of strict credential verification in healthcare environments and the severe legal consequences for impersonating medical professionals. Arizona officials say the case serves as a reminder that fraud in patient care settings will be aggressively prosecuted.