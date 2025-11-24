Equity Bank: Standing With the Kenyan Diaspora Around the World

For Kenyans living abroad, staying connected to home is more than a desire – it is a lifeline, a commitment, and a dream. Equity Bank understands this deeply. That is why its dedication to the diaspora community is built on trust, understanding, and a shared vision of progress.

Across continents, Equity continues to strengthen its bond with the diaspora through tailored banking services and consistent annual customer tours to Kenyan communities worldwide. These engagements are more than market storms; they are part of a long-standing promise to walk alongside Kenyans abroad as they build better lives for themselves, their families, and their country.

The Innovation Powerhouse

As one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, Equity Bank is transforming how the diaspora connects with financial services at home – expanding accessibility, deepening convenience, and fuelling socio-economic growth.

Equity Bank goes beyond meeting the diaspora’s needs by anticipating them. From wealth creation and family support to real estate investment and business growth, the bank is committed to providing solutions that align with the long-term goals of Kenyans abroad.

24/7 Dedicated Diaspora Customer Support

To make banking from abroad seamless, Equity operates a specialized 24-hour Diaspora Support Center offering personalized assistance across multiple channels – including email and an always-available live chat.

No matter your time zone, you can talk to a real person who understands your needs, your challenges, and your journey.

Banking Products That Anticipate Your Needs – Today and Tomorrow

Equity offers a wide range of accounts designed to support the diverse financial needs of Kenyans abroad:

Business Accounts for entrepreneurs building ventures back home

Current Accounts for everyday financial management

Junior Member Accounts to secure your children’s future

Jijenge Accounts for disciplined savings and investment

Sending money home is easy, fast, and secure through a variety of global remittance partners. These include PayPal, Western Union, MoneyGram, NALA, Ria, Taptap Send, and Sendwave among others accessible at https://equitygroupholdings.com/ke/diaspora-banking/money-transfer/.

With access through more than 221 branches across Kenya, your loved ones can receive funds or services conveniently wherever they are. Similarly, they can receive funds directly into their bank accounts and access instantly using Equity Mobile and Equity Online platforms, 24/7 at their convenience.

Empowering You to Invest at Home

For many in the diaspora, building or buying property in Kenya is both a dream and a legacy. Equity Bank’s Diaspora Construction Loan makes this possible:

Financing of up to 70% of your Bill of Quantities (a detailed breakdown of construction costs) based on location

Repayment periods of up to 10 years

Competitive interest rates that safeguard your investment

Whether you are constructing a home, setting up apartments, or developing business premises, Equity provides a reliable financial partner to help bring your vision to life.

Standing With You – Every Step of the Way

For decades, Equity Bank has remained a trusted bridge between Kenyans abroad and opportunities at home. Its commitment goes beyond financial services – it is about empowering dreams, strengthening families, and connecting you to the heart of Kenya, no matter where you live.

Equity Bank is not just your bank back home. It is your trusted partner in progress – globally connected, future-focused, and always within reach.

Ready to take the next step? Contact us today at +254 763 026 481 or info@equitybank.co.ke, or live chat from our website to explore how Equity Bank can help you achieve your dreams. Customers also benefit from 24/7 access to their accounts via online banking.

