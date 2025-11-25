Government Securities Now Accessible on the Equity Mobile App

Investing in Government Securities in Kenya has never been easier. With the latest enhancement on the Equity Mobile App, customers can now securely buy and pay for Treasury Bills and Bonds directly from their smartphones. This digital upgrade allows Kenyans—both locally and abroad—to conveniently grow their wealth and participate in nation-building at the click of a button.

A Smarter, Faster Way to Invest in Government Securities

Equity Bank has simplified the investment process, making it accessible to anyone looking for a safe and reliable way to grow their money. Through the Equity Mobile App, customers can now:

Open the Equity Mobile App

Click “Transact” and select “Government Securities”

Enter the CBK payment key to complete your purchase

This secure and paperless process eliminates the need for physical forms or branch visits, making it ideal for busy professionals, remote workers, and Kenyans in the diaspora who want to invest back home.

Why Invest in Government Securities Through Equity Mobile App?

Security: Government securities are backed by the Government of Kenya, making them one of the safest investment options on the market.

Convenience: Make payments anytime, anywhere—24/7.

Paperless Processing: No lengthy paperwork or physical submissions.

Fast Transactions: Complete your investment in minutes.

Nation-building: Your investment helps fund development projects that support Kenya's growth.

Start Investing Today

Take advantage of this seamless digital experience and secure your financial future. All you need to begin is the Equity Mobile App, available on both Android and iOS.

📱 Download the Equity Mobile App:

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ke.co.equitygroup.equitymobile&pli=1

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/equity-mobile/id1569017982

With Government Securities now at your fingertips, you can #DoMoreAtTheClickOfAButton and take a confident step toward financial freedom.

