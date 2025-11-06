H-1B Visa Applications To Resume Amid Ongoing Shutdown

Washington, D.C. — In a welcome development for U.S. employers and skilled foreign workers, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has resumed processing H-1B visa applications and other employment-based visa programs after a temporary halt caused by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The DOL confirmed that systems are now back online, allowing employers to once again submit Labor Condition Applications (LCAs) and other essential forms required for H-1B, H-2A, H-2B, and PERM visa programs. The move restores a critical pathway for U.S. companies seeking to hire foreign talent in sectors such as technology, agriculture, and construction.

- Advertisement -

“We understand how important these programs are to both U.S. businesses and workers, and we’ve taken swift action to resume operations where possible,” a Department spokesperson said.

The shutdown, which had disrupted multiple federal agencies, temporarily suspended several visa-related services, leaving employers and applicants uncertain about timelines for hiring and processing. The resumption of these visa programs is expected to ease the backlog and provide much-needed clarity to companies that rely on foreign professionals to fill specialized roles.

- Advertisement -

Immigration attorneys and business leaders have praised the decision, noting that the H-1B visa program remains a cornerstone of America’s ability to attract global talent. Each year, thousands of skilled professionals—particularly in STEM fields—apply for H-1B visas through U.S. employers.

With the DOL’s systems restored, experts advise employers to submit applications as soon as possible to minimize further delays and ensure compliance with all updated filing requirements.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. Department of Labor has resumed processing of H-1B, H-2A, H-2B, and PERM visa applications.

The temporary suspension was caused by the ongoing federal government shutdown.

U.S. employers can now continue filing LCAs and other related forms.

The resumption is expected to reduce visa backlogs and stabilize hiring plans.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel and X Account for news updates.

H-1B Visa Applications To Resume Amid Ongoing Shutdown